William Hornsby Sizemore of Tallassee, age 71, passed away on August 20th, 2021.
He was born on December 14, 1951 in Birmingham Alabama.
He is preceded in death by his parents William R. and Mary H. Sizemore. He is survived by his wife and soul mate Sheila Griggs Sizemore, his son Nathan Hammock (Donna) and their children Pearson and RaeAnn, son Casey Hammock and his family, his brothers-in- law Russell Griggs and Roger Griggs (Renee) and their families and numerous friends.
He is a retired forestry consultant with Sizemore and Sizemore and enjoyed life to the fullest. “Wild Bill” will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 26, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
