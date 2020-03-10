William Lee “Paw” Curry, a resident of Tallassee, AL, went to be with his Lord with his family by his side on March 7, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born March 14, 1932 in Notasulga, Alabama. He is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Donald) Haynes and Kay (Charles) Turner; grandchildren, Don (Brooke) Haynes, Jessica Haynes, Will (Kim) Haynes, Nicholas Turner, and Charlie Turner; three great-grandchildren, Alycia, Callie and Kayde Haynes; sisters, Nadine (Mack) Clark of Prattville, AL, Mary (Leven) Goree of Reddington Shores, FL and Dianne (Joel) Carmack of Eclectic, AL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Carrie Curry, wife of 48 years, Jackie Curry, brother, Bernie Curry, and great-grandson, Zzyzx Haynes. William was a veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1953 until 1955. He then worked 23 years at West Point Pepperell in Opelika, AL and another 23 years for Superior Gas in Notasulga, AL. He was a faithful member of Elam Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Elam Baptist Church at Noon with Rev. Gene Bridgman, Rev. Don Stephens and Rev. Joe Fain officiating. Visitation will also be one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will follow at Elam Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
