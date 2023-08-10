Mr. William M. “Billy” Thompson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born April 12, 1933 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his daughter, Beverly Scroggins (Harry); grandchildren, Shawn Cox, Ryan Bubba Carlisle (Jackie), Shane Scroggins (Candace), Brandi McGinn (Mike) and Andy Scroggins (Claire); great grandchildren, Cheyenne Dicks (Jacob), Dustin Cox (Shelby), Sydney Carlisle, Brittan McGinn, Cassidy Carlisle, Michael McGinn, Elsie Scroggins, Lou Scroggins and Sarah Blaine McGinn and great-great-grandchild, Stetson Dicks.
He is preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Sarah Anne Thompson; his parents, L. M. Thompson and Eunice Booth and his grandson, Blaine Carlisle.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather – a true family man and a sincere southern gentleman.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 1:00PM until service time at 2:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
