William Murray “Billy” Hinson, Sr., of Liberty City, Alabama, was born January 4, 1947, and passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 72. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Jacqueline Nunn Hinson; his four children Kandy Hinson Miller (Matthew), Murray Hinson (Amanda), Jacob Hinson (Ann Malone), and Hannah Hinson Taunton (Britt); his grandchildren Ashley Stillwell, Emily Stillwell, Elizabeth Stillwell, AJ Miller, Miller Hinson, Ansley Hinson, Tripp Taunton, Emma Jane Taunton, and Blaire Malone Hinson; step-grandchildren Taylor Cobb and Olivia Bechard; and his siblings Diane, Paula, Bruce, and Kristi. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Elva May Hinson and his brother Sidney Hinson. Billy enjoyed spending time with his family and working on tractors in his retirement. Pallbearers are Rick Denning, Dennis Thomas, Larry Watts, Herman Watts, Roger Watts, and Austin Broach. Visitation will be held at Corbitt’s Funeral Home in Tuskegee on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Liberty United Methodist Church in Notasulga, AL, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tom Skeen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children’s Hospital of Alabama at UAB.
