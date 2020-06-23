Willie Dean Baker
April 27, 1951 - June 20, 2020
Willie Dean Baker, 69, of Tallassee, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his parents, James M. and Myrtle Baker; two siblings, Dorothy Daniels and Donald Baker. He is survived by his wife, Linda; four sons, Troy (Melody) Baker, James (Tammy) Baker, Adam Baker, and Joseph (Samantha) Baker; three brothers, Ronald (Nellie) Baker, Truman (Glenda) Baker, and Jerry ( Robbie) Baker; three sisters, Rita (Ralph) Hughes, Edith Baker, and Sandra (Billy) Ray; sixteen grandkids, and eight great-grandkids. The family will have a service for family and friends at his residence located at 281 N. Johnson St Tallassee, Alabama 36078 on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.
