Willie Lou Mayfield, 95, a former resident of Lilburn, GA, was born on April 30, 1928, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, and passed away on June 7, 2023. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, great friend, and dedicated wife to Hayward E. Mayfield who were married on Dec. 16, 1950, for 70 years. Mrs. Mayfield is preceded in dead by her husband, her parents Homer and Berta Lynn, her brother Billy Lynn, her sisters Blanche L. Cox and Peggy Ann Lynn, and her precious daughter Beverly Ann Mayfield. She is survived by her son Michael. E. (Rhonda) Mayfield; her grandchildren Jennifer L. Mayfield, Matthew E. Mayfield, Amy Mayfield; many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She grew up in the Reeltown area and graduated from Reeltown High School. After high school, she went to work in the cotton mill where she met her future husband. After they married she helped send him to college at Auburn where he graduated. She then traveled with her husband in support of his work while raising two wonderful children. They settled in Nashville, TN, prior to permanently retiring in Lilburn, GA, where their son and family resided. Since they were Christians, there is no doubt that they passed through the pearly gates without a hitch. They are enjoying all the fruits that were waiting for them as quintessential examples for fellow Christians to follow during the time they spent here on Earth. Graveside services will be Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:00 noon in Reeltown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
