Mrs. Yvonne Howard Shelley, 91, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1 P.M., at Cross Baptist Church. The Rev. Alan Dodson and Rev. Richard Harvey officiated and burial followed in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Born November 13, 1931, Mrs. Shelley was the daughter of the late William Calvin and Effie Lee Lett Wilbanks. Mrs. Shelley was a graduate of Tallassee High School. She was a member of Cross Baptist Church. She retired from Alabama Power Company. She was preceded in death by her husband E.K. Howard, Jr.
Survivors include her husband: Paul Shelley; 1 son: Earl Kenneth (Sharyn) Howard, Jr.; 1 daughter: Mona Howard (Joe) Mitchell; 2 step-daughters: Diane (Richard) Havey, Marie (Joseph) Chism; 3 grandchildren: Blake (Candy) Mitchell, Brad (Crissy) Mitchell, Scott (Ashlee) Mitchell; 2 step-grandchildren: Melissa Havey, Cheryl Havey; 10 great grandchildren; 1 brother: Thomas N. (Judy) Wilbanks; 3 brothers-in-law: Edward Dale (Claudene) Howard, Dennis (Rhonda) Shelley, Phil (Ruth) Shelley.
Active pallbearers were Blake Mitchell, Brad Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, Martin Mitchell, Tyler Mitchell and William Mitchell.
