With apologies to Cousin Rendell, here is part one the 2022 edition of the Bird’s Eye View “Year in Info-Tainment.” This week, we are covering television and music of the past year.
Television: 58-year-old soap opera “Days of our Lives” moved from NBC proper to the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service, delivering a new episode every weekday just like old times, but enabling the viewer to watch whenever convenient – and without interruption. The Peacock version kicked off with stories featuring a back-from-the-dead character, a fiery car crash, a priest impregnating someone in a one-night stand, a twin brother and sister in love with the same woman, and an orchid with mystical healing powers. Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” on ABC, created and written by Quinta Brunson, was a critical and ratings success, thanks to laugh-out-loud episodes about teachers who try to do right by their students under sometimes impossible circumstances in our post-Covid world. It was partnered with the reboot of “The Wonder Years,” also on ABC, which was created and scripted by Montgomery native Saladin Patterson – thus, the setting of the show being moved to Montgomery, Alabama. Both programs treated childhood and adolescence with an incredibly touching amount of heart and humor.
The show of the year for our family was “All Creatures Great and Small,” which aired its second season on PBS’s long-running Masterpiece Theatre anthology series. The quiet storylines of rural veterinarian Dr. James Herriot and his friends seemed to be a salve for the increasingly polarized world in which we live.
Game shows and talent shows continued their domination in 2022. Prime time television seemed to feature one competition after another, but some great new talent was indeed discovered as performers stood before judges – we really liked family vocal group Girl Named Tom, who won “The Voice” this year. Their family harmony was hard to beat.
This year, there was also an unhealthy obsession with serial killers. I know I found several dramatic programs and documentaries on Netflix and Amazon Prime that truly disturbed me, but at the same time I was as fascinated as anyone with the lurid tales of people like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer, whose stories were told anew this year.
There were some music documentaries this year that are worth your time if you like such things. My favorite was “Once Were Brothers,” on Hulu. It is the story of the music group known as The Band. They started out like everybody else, struggling, then found initial fame as the backing group for rockabilly star Ronnie Hawkins, which led them from obscurity to being hand-selected by Bob Dylan when he decided to go electric. The Band, as they were called, went from the apprenticeship with Dylan to releasing perhaps the finest albums of Americana ever created (by four Canadians and a guy from Arkansas, anyway). Highly recommended. Another one was pretty painful, “Woodstock 99,” on Netflix. The mismanagement of that rock festival slammed the door shut on peace and music, making it clear that the organizers were interested in profits and money more than anything else.
PBS also owned the documentary genre with the latest from Ken Burns: a series about the incredible life and times of diplomat, inventor, scientist, printer, publisher, and founding father Benjamin Franklin. Also illuminating was the week of programming about our relationship with Iran – it’s amazing to review how many times we have been a part of the “enemy of my enemy is my friend” game in the middle east.
Music: They say the record-buying world is emerging from its pandemic stupor, and it certainly seemed like popular music was making a comeback if sales were to be believed. There was a true cultural moment in the search for Taylor Swift tickets – so expensive, yet so hard to find. And what about when the phenomenon known as Lizzo was invited to play on President James Madison’s flute? Heads exploded at the perceived impropriety of it all, but once again, Lizzo rose above her critics by doing something a lot of pop stars don’t seem to do much these days: she sounded good on her instrument!
Here are my votes for four of the best records of 2022:
“Handle on You,” by Parker McCollum – recommended by the flowermeister himself, Lamar Godwin, the lyrics to this one go: ‘I went and bought the biggest bottle they got 'cause you're gone / dropped a needle on a vinyl and cried to an old Haggard song / after all this back and forth, a fifth won't do / Yeah, I finally got a handle, finally got a handle on you /
I tell myself that I should quit but I don't listen to drunks.” Yay! A real country song in 2022!
“As it Was,” by Harry Styles – a fusion of New Wave synth pop and electro rock, the top radio hit of the year was interesting enough lyrically and musically, but also served a purpose of getting people on the dance floor as it played. The former One Direction member, a fashion plate and actor on the side, dominated popular culture like no one else this year.
“Baby Why,” by Sarah Cothran – a new star on the scene, this Nashville-based singer-songwriter has a truly powerful voice. Under the radar at first, she put out this single that blasts out of the speakers with a charming melody and harmonic structure that hearkens back to the girl group sounds of the 1960s yet sounds completely modern.
“Love’s Train,” by SilkSonic – the side project of Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars, SilkSonic has done so well that they took themselves out of contention for the Grammys this year – they wanted to give somebody else a chance! This successful follow-up to last year’s hit album was a standalone single, covering the Con Funk Shun hit from the early ‘80s but replacing the synthesizers with real horns and strings.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools.