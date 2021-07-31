Last week, political columnist and commentator Steve Flowers wrote in this newspaper about the state’s “education governor,” Charles Henderson of Pike County.
Without Governor Henderson, it is doubtful that schools in Alabama would exist at all or be what they are - certainly, not in Troy or the surrounding area.
I was reminded by one of our subscribers, Monsignor Charles Troncale of Wetumpka, that Charles Henderson was important in the development of Tallassee, too, but in a drastically different way.
Henderson was the wealthy uncle of Mildred Weedon, who married Col. Roberts Blount of Tallassee.
Roberts owned and operated the bank and the railroad in Tallassee, much like Henderson did in Troy.
Mrs. Blount moved to Tallassee and played a tremendous part in the growth of our community. Her name lives on with grants and scholarships honoring her to this day. The beautiful Seven Gables home on Gilmer Avenue, currently occupied by Noah and Pam Griggs, is a lovely example of her influence.
Perhaps of greater note is how she recruited the most famous Catholic priest in American history to come to this small town that is part of both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties, and how she founded a church next door to her house.
The very first Mass in Alabama happened in Talisi in 1540, when Franciscan priests traveling with Hernando DeSoto celebrated one here. Another wouldn’t happen here again until 1910, when Vincentian priests set up shop in the area.
Mrs. Blount read the writings of early church theologians such as St. Thomas Aquinas, and studied John Cardinal Newman’s works. She also watched the television program “Life is Worth Living,” hosted by perhaps the most famous Catholic that America has ever produced – Archbishop Fulton Sheen.
Mrs. Blount wrote to the bishop, and he invited her to visit him in Washington, D.C., where he recorded his programs and worked at Catholic University. When the Bishop told her to visit a Catholic church back home she told him that none really existed. Christianity in the South at that time was dominated by Protestant churches. Sheen suggested that the Blounts build a Catholic church. He promised Mildred that if she did, he would preach at its first Mass.
No one in Tallassee would sell land to the Catholics. Yet, the Blounts owned a lot of property around town and especially along Gilmer Avenue, the main thoroughfare that is Alabama Highway 14 as well as Alabama Highway 229. Roberts and Mildred handed over the land deed to the Vincentians, mission priests who were around the area, and the current St. Vincent de Paul Church was born.
The Colonel later joined his wife and converted to Catholicism, as well. The Vincentian priests went door-to-door in Tallassee and invited people to the opening of the church. They encountered no resistance. On opening day, Archbishop Fulton Sheen visited Tallassee and indeed, he spoke at the first Mass! The appearance of Sheen in Tallassee was big news in its day, and so many people crowded into St. Vincent’s, people gathered at the Armory nearby to listen to the radio broadcast on that day in 1954.
One hundred years after the Vincentian mission priests came to Tallassee, and five hundred years after explorers brought Christianity to this community, Mrs. Blount’s role in the story remains fascinating. Mildred Weedon Blount’s place in Alabama history may not be as well-known as her uncle's, but the governor’s niece contributed so much to the life and lore of the small town of Tallassee.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools.