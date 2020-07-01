We sure did have a nice weekend in Tallassee thanks to the hard work of some very dedicated individuals in the community. If you missed it, you missed a lot.
It began Friday evening at the parking lot of J.E. “Hot” O'Brien Stadium with the annual Patriotic Celebration. It was a great program.
I remember five years ago when Mr. Bill Patterson walked into The Tallassee Tribune officeto place an ad for the event. He explained this was something he and a group of his friends put together for the community out of the kindness of their hearts to honor everyone who served in U.S. Armed Forces.
Mr. Patterson and many of his friends served in the military and they coordinate this event each year to honor that service. In true volunteer spirit, they do not charge an admission fee and encourage everyone in Tallassee and surrounding communities to join in the celebration.
All of the speakers gave moving speeches making it a memorable celebration.
Former Tallassee councilmember Charles Blalock announced he was a newlywed after marrying his wife Evelyn just the day before. Congratulations, Charles and Evelyn!
Elmore County commissioner Mack Daugherty recalled taking the oath to serve his country on this month 51 years ago and how precious that oath is today and always. Daugherty also took a moment to thank those on the frontlines battling against COVID-19, law enforcement, first responders and healthcare workers.
Tallassee's Marine Corps First Sgt. Faron Golden and Marine Lt. Col. Joel Burdette also gave moving speeches during the celebration.
Susie Seal, James Bush and Jerry Cunningham all gave harmonious patriotic musical performances.
The next day in downtown Tallassee, Mr. Cunningham switched gears and put on his chamber director hat. Cunningham was all over the place as the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce hosted the downtown Sidewalk Sale.
With plenty of spacing for social distancing, it was great to see so many vendors in the downtown area, and it was even better to see so many people in the area for a morning of outdoor fun mixed with a little shopping.
I was lucky enough to pick up one of Aleija Love's inspirational woodwork pieces.
All of the downtown shops had a tent in front of the storefront and vendors lined all of South Ann Avenue. It was a picture of what the downtown area can be.
The chamber members outdid themselves with the Sidewalk Sale. It was well organized and I believe it was very well received. I look forward to the next of these events.
Carmen Rodgers is the bureau chief of The Tallassee Tribune. She can be reached at carmen.rodgers@tallasseetribune.com.