The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce hosted Arbor Day this past Saturday and despite cold temperatures, the skies were bright blue, near cloudless for the first part of the morning.
It has been a long cold and wet winter. When it comes to winter in Alabama, you never know what you're going to get. I can remember many February days with highs in the 80s. Not this winter. There were a few warm days last month but for the most part, February was cold!
Now, with February behind us, Spring really is right around the corner!
For the gardeners out there, now is the time to start planning your garden. While it's best to wait to plant after the last frost of the season, this can be difficult to gauge in Alabama.
I like to start growing both my flowers for the flower garden and vegetables for the vegetable garden indoors. I find that an eastern facing window makes great lighting to grow baby vegetables and flowers.
The tiny seedling sprout and grow quickly and by the time the warm weather has moved in to stay for a while, they will be hearty and ready to transplant outdoors.
It is fun to watch a garden grow. It's a great outdoor activity that almost everyone can enjoy.
I grew up around a garden. Growing up, we depended on our garden. It supplied us with fresh tomatoes, squash, okra, melons, corn, peas and so much more, but lots of peas.
I must have shelled over a hundred ten-gallon buckets of peas as a child, maybe even more! Do you have any idea how many peas will fit into a ten-gallon bucket? I don't know either but I know it's A LOT!. There were always baskets of peas just waiting to be shelled. I have to be honest, I hated shelling peas! But it was something we did as a family and if I could back, I would do it again in a heartbeat.
Today, we don't depend on the garden as much as we did when I was a child. Now, it's more of a hobby. A fun hobby that gets me outdoors, lets me play in the dirt, and brings up some of the most cherished memories.
With all this said, if you have space for a garden, now is the time to start planning!