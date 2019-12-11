I love Christmas music, don't you? I especially love the songs about Jesus' birth. The classic carols and hymns are timeless testimonies to the fact "the Word became flesh and dwelt among us." They have endured through the centuries because of their beautiful melodies and profound messages.
One of my favorites is "O Come All Ye Faithful." As I ponder the birth of our Savior each year, planning the messages to preach and the columns to write, I hear the familiar lines in my head: "Come and behold Him! Born the King of angels. Oh come, let us adore Him. Oh come, let us adore Him. Oh, come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord!" That's exactly how I feel as I think about the words I hope to say and write to help us to see Jesus with fresh eyes and adore Him.
Although the song seems universal, the adoration it enjoins is far from it. It's been that way since Jesus was born. The story of the wise men coming to see Jesus in Matthew 2 illustrates some possible reactions to news of Jesus' birth. Let's notice three of them and see which one best describes us.
King Herod didn't adore the newborn King when the Magi brought the news about His birth. "When Herod the king heard this, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him" (Matthew 2:3). He pretended he wanted to go worship when he asked the wise men to let him know what they found. But his real intention showed in what he did after the wise men didn't return. In his fury, he slaughtered all the little boys under 2 years old in a murderous effort to eliminate the child he perceived as a threat to his throne. We might say old Herod abhorred, not adored, baby Jesus.
Notice another reaction in the same passage. Herod called the chief priests and scribes together to question them about where the promised Messiah would be born. They knew, and told him: "In Bethlehem of Judea, for so it is written by the prophet" (Matthew 2:5). These scholars (experts in the Hebrew Scriptures) had the information the wise men and Herod were seeking. But there is no evidence knowing it made any difference to them. There's no record of any religious leaders going to Bethlehem to see for themselves if this child might be the promised One. They knew but didn't act on what they knew. Their response was not to adore, but to ignore baby Jesus.
Against that dark background, the response of the wise men shines as brightly as the star they followed. Leaving Herod, they followed the star until it stood over the place where the child was. When they saw Jesus and Mary, they fell down and worshiped him and gave Him gifts. Herod abhorred, the scholars ignored, but the wise men adored little Jesus.
So when you hear the old song this year, I hope you will search your heart for your own true reaction to the birth of Jesus. I hope neither you nor I would feel threatened by King Jesus, but it's possible we might resent anyone being "king" over us. We could be as unwilling as old Herod to give up our little crown and throne. I also pray neither our busyness nor our familiarity with the old story would make us ignore Jesus. It's possible to know about it, yet be unaffected by the good news a Savior has been born. Let's not ignore Him like the Jewish experts did.
Instead, let’s be like the wise men and the shepherds before them who came and worshiped and rejoiced in the birth of Jesus. I encourage you to join me in awe and wonder as we contemplate the love of God that sent his Son to be our Savior. Don't abhor him. Don't ignore him. “Oh come! Let us adore him!" God bless you.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.