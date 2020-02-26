“He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into man's heart, yet so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.” — Ecclesiastes 3:11
Did you do jigsaw puzzles as a child? I’m sure you remember the pictures that had been cut into interlocking pieces. Maybe you still enjoy working on such puzzles, although your puzzles now have perhaps 750 pieces instead of 12, and you’re probably not building a picture of your favorite cartoon character.
Did you ever put a puzzle together and discover a single piece was missing? It's frustrating, especially if the piece is some important detail of the picture, like Bullwinkle’s face for instance.
If you think of life as one of those puzzles, an awareness of eternity is the missing piece in so
many folks' puzzles. We all try to figure out life, to make meaning of what happens to us and around us. We search for significance and meaning. But a quest to find purpose and make meaning of life is doomed to end in futility without a broader view of our existence than just here and now.
Solomon related his struggle to make sense of life apart from God and eternity in the book of Ecclesiastes. He described life focused on self and here and now as life "under the sun." And despite all his attempts to figure it out, he concluded that such living was vain, empty and meaningless.
Our text for today's column is from Ecclesiastes. Solomon said God gave humans the idea of eternity but did not answer every curious question we might have. The pyramids of Egypt and other cultures’ burial rituals testify that humans have that idea of eternity in their consciousness.
“Yet,” as the text says, “so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.” Apart from God revealing it to us, humans can’t work out an "origin to destiny" overview of life.
God gave us his written word to provide such an overview. It tells us who God is and who we are. It reveals the meaning of life and the biggest problem we face in life. And the Bible points us to Jesus as our only hope.
How about you? Do you have an eternal perspective of life? Do thoughts about eternity control and guide you? We focus on some ideal that guides our thoughts, words and actions. Paul
encouraged us to "Set your mind on things above, not on things of the earth" (Colossians 3:2).
Let's be honest with ourselves about this important concept. What idea is guiding and shaping your life? Are you living for and guided by "things that are above" (heavenly, eternal things) or "things on earth” (worldly, fleshly things)? When I think about Paul’s admonition to set my mind on things above, it brings the struggle for my heart, worship and love into clear focus. My heart is like a battleground. Who will win the victory and claim the territory? Will God and his spirit overcome and rule there? Or will Satan and worldly, fleshly desires rule my life? The struggle is real, and there is no neutrality.
Through his word, God tells us that we are beings created to live forever. We will spend eternity somewhere. When I realize this, my days and the choices I make in a day take on new significance. A consciousness of eternity infuses an ordinary day's thoughts and actions with meaning and significance.
If you're reading this column, I suspect you already have some sense of eternity and spiritual things. You probably realize that a consciousness of God and eternity help make sense of the swirling uncertainties of life. That’s good. I commend you for thinking about eternity and looking at life through a very long lens. When we include the puzzle piece of eternity in our picture of life, we have a clearer view and stronger hope that God has much more and much better for us than just here and now.