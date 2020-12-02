Just FYI, I wrote this after some folks who didn't know the real situation spewed negative things about the Humane Society of Elmore County. This is not targeted at any one person, just trying to educate/inform people.
I have been with the Elmore County humane shelter for 14 or 15 years as a volunteer, a foster, a trainer, a board member and have helped with many an adoption event. I also work with them as part of my job.
I just want to give a shout out to shelter workers, who are in my honest opinion, unsung heroes.
They dedicate their lives to helping these animals. I have seen it in action. I assure you, they don't do it for the money, the great working conditions or the wonderful dreams they must have.
People should be thanking them instead of attacking them.
They also have to deal with all the people who are irresponsible and don't have their pets fixed, all while having to be as nice as possible so people will bring their pets there instead of dumping them, leaving them tied to a tree in the woods, shooting them, drowning them, etc.
No one wants to ever euthanize. I'm tired of shelter(s) being blamed for having to do that. Tears are shed for every single animal they have to put down. If people would just get their pets fixed,
we wouldn't have this problem. So, it’s the irresponsible people at fault. The shelter does its best to shelter, feed, clean, give medical attention to, medicate as needed, etc.
People need to realize the real truth about the decisions that are forced on the shelter workers due to the irresponsible people. You can help by spreading the word about spay/neuter.
Thanks for listening.
I have a link on my page for donations to the Elmore shelter right now, if you'd like to donate. Search ‘Alesia’s GivingTuesday Fundraiser for Humane Society of Elmore County’ on Facebook. They're also in need of blankets for the upcoming winter. It's supposed to be in the 20s this week. Thanks again.
Alesia Gilliland
HSEC volunteer, board member, etc.