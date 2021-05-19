It's not unusual for someone who comes to talk about some problem to begin by saying, "Brother Mike, I'm so confused!" And no, most of them are not talking about my last sermon!
Have you ever been confused? It's frustrating, isn't it? When the "simple directions" just don't make any sense to you, when a tough decision is looming large before you, the fog of confusion rolls in. Confusion robs you of confidence and saps your strength. Sometimes the darkness of confusion makes us sad or angry. We may feel abandoned or disoriented. We may feel all of these things at the same time when we're really confused.
I have good news for you about confusion today. Confusion can be purposeful. It forces you to loudly admit, "I don't know!" That's hard to acknowledge, but it can be good for you. Confusion shocks you. The shock reveals overconfidence in your own knowledge. I want you to be confident, but I want your confidence to be in God, not yourself. Let’s remember we can be too sure of ourselves.
Confusion can expose our desire for inordinate control of life. Sometimes we first born list makers want every detail analyzed and ironed flat. A desire for control can even show up in our prayers, when we try to manipulate God to get relief from the uncomfortable confusion.
Confusion intensifies when we look to ourselves and not to God. I believe confusion is an invitation to turn our problems over to Christ. When we do not know what to do, we should look to him and seek his guidance. When Judah's ememies formed an alliance to overwhelm Jehoshaphat's people, the godly king cried out, "We are powerless against this great horde that is coming against us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you" (2 Chronicles 20:12).
I realize it’s easy to say, “Turn your confusion over to the Lord.” I also know it’s not always easy to do. Here are some principles to help you get through the dark valley of confusion and reach the plateau of trust.
Remember, even though you're confused, God is not! Admit your confusion to God. Don't hold back. (He already knows you are confused, but it will be good for you to say it out loud to him.) Don't worry about expressing your true feelings to God, even if they're angry or clouded with confusion. God is able to handle any honest concern.
Cry out to God for help that only he can give. When you ask God for help, your confusion is propelling you to richer dependence on him. Don't try to stop the confusion. Instead confess the confusion to God, fully aware that your best attepmts are fleshly efforts that will yield no lasting change.
Confusion confirms the biblical view of humans and God. We know a little and God knows all. Therefore, confusion moves us from our little impoverished knowledge to learn more from the storehouse of God's complete and perfect knowledge. I wonder if we sometimes appear to God like little children in the checkout line at the store. We’re fretting over having enough change to make our purchase when a loving parent is standing by with plenty of money to complete the transaction.
God invites us to come to him when we are confused, tired and exhausted. Jesus had compassion on the multitude who were like sheep without a shepherd (Matthew 9:36). That's an accurate description of us when we're confused. He intends to set us free by the truth about himself (John 8:32). Listen to the words of the Good Shepherd to weary, confused sheep like us: "Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light" (Matthew 11:28-30).
May God give us the grace to turn to Christ when we are weary, overburdened and confused. When we humble ourselves and come to him, we will find rest for our souls.