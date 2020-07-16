This week, the new administrative teams at Southside Middle School and Tallassee High School were announced and are settling into their new roles.
Ahead of us is the most challenging start to school in history. One month from this week, we will all be back at the schoolhouse for the first time since Friday, March 13.
A lot has happened since then.
Before we leap into the future of education and the new normal, I’d like to share a poem with you I read aloud at Mr. Matt Coker’s retirement celebration a few weeks ago.
Mr. Coker was a part of that golden thread that connects Tallassee’s history with the school leaders who grew up here to become administrators — think Matt’s uncle, James Bush, for example.
I was hired by Ron “Coach Mac” McDaniel. He’s been here since 1978, so that should qualify him as a Tallasseean, right? When he retired from Southside, we brought in a giant throne chair and king’s crown, and did the Teacher of the Month salute we used to do at SMS. That was a great monthly event in which the assistant principal carried a giant school bell down the hallway, ringing it loudly, while the guidance counselor and other assorted teachers and staff played cymbals, drums or anything else to draw attention to the lucky educator about to be honored.
My career did not begin here: it began in Monroe County at Frisco City High School. Matt is going to be working at Monroe Academy, not far from Frisco City. I sent this to the Monroe Journal, so maybe they will print it — but if not, here it is in the Tribune!
Mr. Coker’s retirement happened behind the scenes and was unknown to many. And so, before he makes the official move to his new role at MA, a poetic dedication to a retiring principal, by yours truly.
A Poetic Dedication to a Retiring Principal
It takes a special leader to
be known as a peace broker
We’ve all been blessed to work for one
A man named Matt Coker
Resolving conflicts, he’s great at that,
and he’s also quite a joker,
Those are just two of the things we’ll miss
about a man named Matt Coker
Tallassee born and raised, he was,
Not destined to be mediocre
A dream came true to lead our school
for the man named Matt Coker
Tradition, Honor, Family, Success,
all brought by Mr. Coker —
still when he’d walk down King Street,
he’d often find a smoker.
He knew how to get the best from us,
not an intimidator nor fire-stoker,
A boss who everyone genuinely likes
is the man named Matt Coker.
So as he moves to his next stop
In the county of Monroe-ker (sorry, nothing rhymed with that)
Let us once more thank the Lord
For Purple, Gold and Matt Coker.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a longtime weekly columnist for The Tribune.