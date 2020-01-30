“Now after a long time the master of those servants came and settled accounts with them.” —Matthew 25:19
Do you ever think about your life and reflect on how you've grown or changed over time? It's not always a pleasant exercise, is it? It is easy to be discouraged by what we perceive to be a lack of results.
We need to remember that some important things happen over a longer time. That’s not an excuse to be stagnant, less than diligent or to live an unexamined life. It’s a reminder positive change and growth are often long-term matters, and almost never instant.
Does instant equal good to you? To some people and maybe about some things it does. I have not found that to be the case very often. We have found a brand of instant potatoes (my Irish ancestors would be so ashamed) that are pretty good, if you put enough butter on them. I'm still waiting for the first good instant coffee to come along. I haven't found any yet.
Our culture is accustomed to convenience and quick results. Our popcorn is ready in a minute and a half. Our computers or phones that were amazing two years ago are now hopelessly slow and outdated. We have short attention spans and big expectations. We want investments to have a high yield immediately. We want the medicine to work today. We want advice to fix our lifetime problem after one or two hours of counseling. We want sermons to work like Miracle Grow, producing a record crop of conversions, fruit of the Spirit and spiritual growth overnight.
Have you ever noticed, in the parable of the talents from Matthew 25, the servant who received five talents "went at once and traded with them" and made five additional talents (Verse 16)? Look closely. He did go at once, but it doesn't say he made the 100% increase at once. It seems like a quick return on investment, until we read Verse 19: "Now after a long time the master of those servants came and settled accounts with them." See? He went at once. But the accounting didn't happen for a long time. After the long time had passed, he had five additional talents to show his master. Don't miss that.
Does it make you feel unspiritual to admit you get tired of doing good? Especially after doing the right thing for a long time without seeing "results," doing the right thing may get old. Paul admonished the young converts in the churches of Galatia not to give up or give in about doing good, because a harvest was coming for the persistent worker (Galatians 6:9). Like a crop that cannot be rushed to ripen, the results that come from doing good only appear after the growing season is complete. Can you rush it? Not really.
Remember, we plant and water. God makes it grow and gives the increase (1 Corinthians 3:6). Do you think you can make it happen faster than he can by doing it yourself? That's unlikely, since without him, "you can do nothing" (John 15:5). Is his timing wrong? No, we may cry out with David, "How long?" (Psalm 13), but God is outside of time, and when he steps in, he is always right on time.
Where could you apply this teaching to your thinking about your own life? Maybe you're impatient with your spiritual growth. It might be a loved one who does not seem to be any closer to the Lord after all those years of your prayers. Or maybe you're tired of serving in a ministry that does not seem to be doing any good. What would Paul say to your discouragement? Imagine that he is writing it directly to you: "And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up."
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.