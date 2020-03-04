Over the past week, many have shared their memories of the legendary Dr. Johnny Long. While everyone has stories of their own, I would like to use this space to share mine.
Everybody needs a pat on the back or an “at-a-boy.” Sometimes we need a kick in the britches or even a paddling. That’s what made Dr. Long such a unique and special educator: He knew the psychology of people so well. He seemed to always be ready to give you what you needed, every time you needed it.
More on that later.
Imagine the newsrooms of WSFA-TV 12 and The Montgomery Advertiser getting word the most famous high school band director in the country was leaving Montgomery for a job at — where was it, again?
It was at the Blue Gray game at Cramton Bowl in December 1964 where Dr. Ralph Adams, then-president of Troy State College, asked Johnny Long what it would take to get him to leave Robert E. Lee High School. Long saw a peanut sack on the ground, picked it up and wrote a number that tripled his high school band director’s salary and the words “full professor.” Dr. Adams asked him, “Is that all?”
A few days later, WSFA 12 News received word Dr. Long was in a meeting with the higher-ups at Troy to negotiate a contract. Before he could even make it home to tell his wife in person, anchorman Carl Stephens was on the air with breaking news at the start of the “Six O’Clock Report” — Johnny Long was the new band director at Troy.
Dr. Long went from having the most decorated high school band in the country to a 13-member group at the college that was not only starved for money and personnel but also for a leader. Within five years, the Troy band would swell to over 200 members and be playing for a presidential inauguration and halftime shows for NFL football games. Within 10 years, there would be over 300 members.
Johnny Long built not only the “Sound of the South” band at Troy but a legacy of hundreds of music educators throughout the Southeast. He stopped counting at 360, but it is simply incalculable how many band, choir and orchestra teachers were influenced by this man.
I grew up a generation or two removed from the halcyon days of Johnny Long at Lee High School, although I lived in the neighborhood behind the school. His legend still loomed large, however. I probably would never have signed up for band had one of his former students not taught my aunt who encouraged me to sign up for band. It’s that example, once again, of a seed taking root, and a tree growing from it that ended up having countless branches.
It seemed to me it was my destiny to end up at Troy with all those other Lee folks who ended up there. After all, these were the houses Dr. Long built; if I wanted to be a real music educator, I just had to go learn from this fellow.
He taught for over 60 years. He never grew tired of or complained about it. He championed students and music everywhere he went; the man could not hold a conversation without bragging on you while he talked to you then talking about what the band was up to.
When he actually retired from the daily operation of the fine arts department and band program at Troy University, he immediately started a community band that grew into one of the finest organizations of its kind in the nation. Even as he ended his career, he was still receiving awards, honors and recognition from every corner of the musical galaxy.
Here in Tallassee, he was a regular at our concerts and ballgames. I think many of our students knew Dr. Long was friends with our former band director “Colonel” Ed Watkins for decades, and it was always so wonderful to see that relationship in person.
He called me every couple of weeks just to tell me how lucky I was to get to work with Robby Glasscock and be married to Sena Thibodeaux Bird, who he said was his favorite trumpet player but I think he said that to everyone (she may have been the prettiest). He’d go on about Linwood Erb, who he said was his all-time favorite student — but I believed that one!
He always made sure I knew he loved me. In recent years, as his health declined, his calls would begin with, “This is Johnny Long, and I ain’t got a thing to say but I just wanna tell you you’re the best, ole buddy.”
Our story is not anything special. Literally thousands of other musical experiences, careers, relationships, marriages and children emerged from the influence of Johnny Long in our state. And I know for a fact he spent a lot of time on the telephone telling all of his students how proud he was of them. Again, the fact he spent so much time doing this for so many puts him in a special pantheon; as the composer-bandleader Duke Ellington used to say about people or music he loved, he was “beyond category.”
Johnny Long was beyond category. He passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 94. He said he wanted to be remembered as a teacher who made a difference. For those of us who have ever heard a band in the state of Alabama, we know he did.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a regular columnist for The Tribune.