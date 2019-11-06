Each year, Tallassee High School presents a fall musical in November. There is the short
window of opportunity between the conclusion of football season and getting ready for
Christmas concerts, show choir competitions, and concert band performances.
This year, we are staging the hilarious Broadway classic, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING. The shows are Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m., and Monday, November 18, at 7:00 p.m. in the Tallassee High School Auditorium.
The music and lyrics are by legendary composer Frank Loesser, who also wrote GUYS AND DOLLS (which we staged last year at THS). Loesser wrote many popular songs and was also an arranger for Lawrence Welk.
The lines of dialogue are by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert. And boy, is it snappy! It is based on the self-help book, “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying,” by Shepherd Mead.
There have been several productions of this show: the original in 1963 starred Robert Morse and Rudy Vallee, as did the 1967 film. The 1995 revival starred Matthew Broderick, and the 2012 revival starred Daniel Radcliffe (later, Nick Jonas).
HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING is the story of J. Pierrepont Finch (Samuel Gantt), a window washer who reads the aforementioned how-to book. As he begins to follow the steps prescribed by the author, the indefatigable Finch begins to steadily — and quickly — climb the corporate ladder of a company called World Wide Wickets, led by the pugnacious J.B. Biggley (Riley Davis).
Along the way, Rosemary Pilkington (Delena Dean), a cute and funny secretary at the firm, falls in love with Finch - and is assisted on her way by her best friend, the reliable Smitty (Kennedy Hornback). Biggley’s slippery nephew, Bud Frump (Kyle Boatwright), is also eager to ascend that corporate ladder - and doesn’t mind who gets stepped on in the process. Biggley has a secret girlfriend, the curvy Hedy LaRue (Meredith Holley), who doesn’t know much about anything but knows way too much about the company. Rounding out the cast is Biggley’s secretary, the intimidating Miss Jones (Abbey Bird), who has everyone in the whole building figured out!
Including cast, crew, and orchestra, there are around one hundred students from our music department participating in the production.
The director is Adrian Lee Borden and the producer is Jerry Cunningham. We hope you will join us next Sunday or Monday – or both, as we will show you HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING!
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 — 2:00 p.m.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 — 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10. Please call 334-283-3689 to purchase a ticket and reserve a seat!