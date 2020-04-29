I’m sitting here looking out my window at 9 a.m., and the sun is shining, there’s a breeze and a bird playing and chirping a happy tune or maybe he’s just humming “Freebird” as bounces from branch to branch.
From out of nowhere and for absolutely no reason this pops into my head: “’at dawg’ll bite you!”
I tried typing that phonetically as it was once told to me, but I think I may have broken the laptop’s spellchecker.
Keep in mind, there has been no dog sighting. Mine is curled up in the bed covered and snoring up a storm.
“…snoring up a storm.” That phrase just popped into my brain.
I love being Southern. I’m also pretty sure my dad just read that line twice, as being Southern is one of the things I spent a good portion of my life trying to avoid.
But now I’m older and in a reflective, pre-Lexapro mood, it hits me it’s OK to embrace your Southern roots for three reasons: the weather, food and language.
Southern weather is beautiful and crazy at the same time, just like ladies whose first names end in “i.”
Some days are perfect with a breeze, about 68 degrees outside. Then out of nowhere, storm clouds gather and an EF5 tornado rips through the state leaving nothing but downed power lines, porches askew and cats homeless in its wake.
Someone just read that and is now making a correlation to their dating/marriage situation. I charge $125 per hour for therapy and offer no viable solutions beyond suggestions of whiskey and the benefits of sour mash.
From a fat guy standpoint, one of the absolute best things about living down here is the food.
There was a recent meme spreading through the ol’ book of faces talking about folks who put sugar in their cornbread. Those people are not to be trusted.
Sugar has no reason to be anywhere near cornbread. Sugar in cornbread becomes cake and that’s served with the coffee after the problems of the world have all been hashed out, prayed over and possibly solved at the dinner table.
One of my favorite writers Lewis Grizzard said: “If you want something sweet, order the pound cake. Anyone who puts sugar in their cornbread is a heathen who doesn’t love the Lord or the Southeastern Football Conference.”
In my job — my real one — I travel all over the Southeast attending conferences and speaking professionally. I also have the opportunity to taste regional epicurean delights. Sometimes you come across something so good it’ll make your “tongue slap your brain,” as is the barbecue I had in downtown Mobile before the lockdown.
Other times, not so much.
Last summer I traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, not Alabama — just in case there was some confusion — for a marketing conference and stumbled into this place that fancied itself a soul food bistro.
Now, cousins, whenever I see someone of Yankee heritage living in Yankee states decrying their food as that of soul and the South, I raise a skeptical eyebrow because nine times out of 10 it’s not.
They serve cornbread with sugar in it.
Again, those people are not to be trusted.
But this restaurant looked the part of a Yankee establishment trying to be Southern.
They were shocked when a real bahgawd Southern boy stumbled on in.
The fried chicken was their claim to fame and being both fat and raised on deep-fried yard bird, I decided to put them to the test.
And it was just as I suspected — all cluck.
I did tip the server on my way out but the manager made the mistake of asking my opinion. I had the right to remain silent, but after two Old Fashions and three PBRs (I Lyfted there and back to the hotel, so don’t judge) I did not have the capability.
Coincidentally, I don’t think I’m welcomed there again after referring to his establishment as a sham and a fraud upon the good people of Cleveland. They don’t have much to get excited about, just look at the Browns and the Cavs post-LeBron.
When you really boil it down, what makes us all unique is the culture we have down here — yes the weather and food as elements are absurdly fascinating and wonders to behold, but what really makes us stand out in crowds is the language we speak.
Southern should be on the dialect chart along with English, Taco Bell Spanish and sarcasm.
Grizzard also posited: “Yankees don’t understand that the Southern way of talking is all nuance. What we can do is take a word, change it just a little bit and have it mean something completely different.”
And we are all guilty of it. It’s part of our blood just like sweet tea, buttered biscuits and Louisiana Hot Sauce on Kentucky Fried Chicken livers.
But it’s not just the words; it’s the phrases. I’m sure someone traveling through our lovely corner of the country (not you Florida, you are the Big 10 South and do not count in this conversation) finds a book of translations is necessary.
Think about that when August rolls around and you describe the sub-tropical temperatures as being “hotter’n 40 Hells outside” or the fish aren’t biting because “they only bite good during a thunderstorm.”
When it comes down to it and the rubber really does meet the road, we are all guilty of saying or doing things construed as Southern.
Bless our hearts, we just can’t help it.
It’s that simple.