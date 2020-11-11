On Sunday, I heard live music in church for the first time in what seemed like an eternity.
One of our church musicians, Glenn Person, always does a magnificent job of weaving together themes, both musically and lyrically, in our worship.
I wrote about Glenn’s interpretation of “It Is Well with My Soul” earlier this year in this space. At the time, the coronavirus shutdown was just starting. That particular song of praise written by someone who had lost his business in a fire and his children in a shipwreck just seemed to speak to our collective spirit of brokenness last spring.
This week, the offertory music began — actually, there is no real offertory at this time due to COVID – but it sounded like he was playing “Gymnopédie No.1” by French impressionistic composer Eric Satie. Its atmospheric tranquility suits our spiritual needs at this time, I thought to myself, but I was mystified how it was going to be used in a Mass.
And then, as soon as I thought I understood, he moved seamlessly into “Blessed Assurance.”
“Blessed Assurance” was written in 1873. So the story goes, Phoebe Knapp was having a large pipe organ installed, and her blind friend Fanny Crosby came over to visit. Knapp played a new melody she had just composed, and asked Crosby, “what do you think the tune says?”
Crosby answered, “Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine.”
I couldn’t help but feel the tears welling up in my eyes as I listened and attempted to sing along. Have you heard this one lately? I invite you to sing it now, wherever you are.
“Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine;
Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine!
Heir of salvation, purchase of God,
Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood.
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long.
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long.
Perfect submission, perfect delight,
Visions of rapture now burst on my sight;
Angels descending, bring from above
Echoes of mercy, whispers of love.
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long.
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long.
Perfect submission, all is at rest,
I in my Savior am happy and blest;
Watching and waiting, looking above,
Filled with His goodness, lost in His love.
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long.
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long.”
