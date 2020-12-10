The Bible says, "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth." 1 Corinthians 13 1
These words well describe Andrus Love. He is strong in faith and strong in his commitment to serve others. Now, he needs the community to reciprocate.
Andrus was recently diagnosed with cancer, Lymphoblastic Lymphoma Leukemia. This rare and aggressive form of cancer requires aggressive treatment, which is costly. The expected cost of treatment exceeds $250 per day. That only covers the cost of treatment. The expected hospital stay is 4 weeks.
Love has a wife, Beatrice, and children, Anderson, Aleija, Aymira, Alijah, and Harper. They will no doubt need our prayers as her husband and their father goes through treatment. Andrus is at the UAB Cancer Center, which is a good distance, and travel expenses will quickly stack up.
I am challenging everyone who reads this to donate to Love's GoFundMe account. If any family in this world deserves to the uplifted, it is the Loves'.
Give what you can. If we all give a little we can make a big difference in this family's life.
Christmas is a time for giving. Let this be your way of making a difference this holiday season.
I remember when Andrus first walked into the Tallassee Tribune office. The office was on Gilmer Avenue back then. It was summertime. Andrus wanted to place an ad with then advertising rep Kat Travis about the new nonprofit organization he was starting, S.O.A.R. Inc. It's an acronym for Serving Others Accepting Responsibility. He talked about his crisis line, and as someone who lost a family member to suicide, I wanted to spread the word.
He told me all about his vision for the organization. He wanted to feed school children who might spend their mornings and afternoons hungry because they would not get the regular meals that were provided during the school year. He wanted to help seniors with lawn care and light maintenance work around their house. He wanted to offer guidance to area youth by providing programs like coloring contests or fun activities on summer nights at the city swimming pool. His plans were big.
Since that day, I have watched him meet every one of those goals on that long-list.
He has held summer feeding programs. He reached out to area businesses for help and, together, they fed school children who might otherwise have gone hungry.
He and his crew of hardworking youth have cleaned yards for several senior citizens in the community. Anyone who lives around here knows the brush can get thick in the late summer months, but Andrus would tackle it, no problems.
Not too long ago, he gave away samples of his famous chili. The first time that I tried his chili was at a Reeltown Fall Festival. He was just giving it away. He didn't ask for a penny. All he wanted was a moment to tell you about his mission to serve others.
In the summer of 2019, Andrus took area youth on a fishing trip with famous Auburn football coach, Pat Dye. He had plans to take them again this year. Unfortunately, we lost coach Dye this year.
While this year's fishing trip was canceled, Love still found ways to reach the community. He began sharing messages on social media.
Nothing stopped him.
I don't think cancer will stop him. I think it will only pause his mission for a moment, and from these trying times, he and his family will emerge stronger and ready to, once again, serve others.
Until then, let's bridge the gap.
I hope you will meet the challenge and give to the Loves'. Remember, no amount is too big or too small. Together, we can make a difference in this family's life.
The GoFundMe account can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-andrus-love-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1mZTUdnplAw0Awh3dhRknTiE2dtWTMGOFSUVcBxQOxV3bV5-4ENlxDBUY
There will also be a local benefit for Love at the 1220 Café on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.