Jesus said to his disciples:
"The Kingdom of heaven is like a treasure buried in a field,
which a person finds and hides again,
and out of joy goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.
Again, the Kingdom of heaven is like a merchant
searching for fine pearls.
When he finds a pearl of great price,
he goes and sells all that he has and buys it."
Matthew 13:44-46
I love these parables. They challenge my life so much.
Jesus is telling us many things in these two parables.
Jesus presents us with two situations
The former is about a treasure hiding in plain sight, and almost tripping over it.
The latter is about someone who seeks to find a treasure, and after searching, finds one. The person could be working in a field and, thoroughly by accident, finds buried treasure.
That is quite a scenario, but also is one that is occurring in our lives.
We are apt to trip, stumble, or even fall over God’s presence in moments where He is least expected.
It may be a quiet invitation from Him to pray for someone. Perhaps He wants us to visit someone, or even give somebody a telephone call.
It could be an unexpected, unexplainable flow of joy and peace.
It might be a call to do something completely out of nowhere that takes you by surprise.
We are invited to question ourselves: what is the treasure in my own life? Is it my family? My job? My grandchildren? Is it my hobby, or my ministry, or my prayer time
What do I spend most of my waking hours thinking about most? What is it that gets me the most excited about life?
What is it that I am trying to accomplish that seems to be the most difficult? What are the things I never seem to have time to do?
Maybe there are hidden treasures in my life that are right in front of me, but even though I’m aware that they are present, I have left them behind because the price was too high.
Someone said that the best things in life are free. The second best things are those that cost us a lot.
But how much easier it would be to take what is free rather than put all of our energy and passion into chasing something else.
What is free? Maybe an investment into more time with our children, or quality time with our spouse. Maybe the Lord is calling me into a ministry that I'm afraid to be part of. Perhaps God wants me to create a more disciplined time for prayer. Or, maybe even developing a passion for hobbies behind which God prepared gifts I can share with others.
Come Holy Spirit. Enkindle in us a desire for your gifts. For a treasure that may cost us everything. And one that is worth everything, too. Heaven!
