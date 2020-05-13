The Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge is once again in the headlines. This week, one of the bridge’s light posts fell in the middle of the afternoon. Luckily, no one was injured.
It was reported Wednesday’s high winds brought down the pole.
I reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation and I was told the bridge will be inspected next month.
If you don’t already know, I am not a fan of the current bridge in Tallassee that spans the Tallapoosa. The bridge was been deemed in poor conditions since 1999. It’s 2020.
When I cross that bridge, I go as fast as my little car will take me. Frankly, I am afraid it will fall. Gravity is real.
Here’s the thing. Let’s say I’m on Kowaliga Bridge and it collapsed while I was crossing it. I believe there is a good chance I would survive. It’s not 143 feet above water and rocks like the Fitzpatrick is. If the Fitzpatrick falls, anyone on that bridge is a goner.
Furthermore, on average, one in three of the students enrolled in Tallassee City Schools have to cross that bridge on a bus twice a day. What if it falls with a busload of kids on it? Who would you blame? For those of you who do not already know, the City of Tallassee does not own or operate the bridge. It is actually part of Highway 14, a state-owned and operated roadway, and in this case a state-owned bridge.
Last month I walked out on the bridge for a photo of the open gates and I have to say it was far more shaky than it was just a few months prior in February.
Furthermore, if the Fitzpatrick bridge were to become inaccessible, it would divide the city. With no way from one side of the city to the next, there would have to be a police headquarters on both the east and westside of Tallassee in order to serve citizens in both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. With 22 slotted positions for police officers on the force, this would be taxing to the City of Tallassee to say the least. And with a national shortage of police officers, rarely is the force at full staff.
In order to cross the Tallapoosa without the Fitzpatrick bridge, motorists would have to drive south to I-85, travel to the Shorter exit and drive north to get back into Tallassee. Or motorists would have to travel north on Highway 229 to Highway 50. From there motorists would have to take Highway 49 south and follow that back into Tallassee. Either way you go, it’s a decent drive.
There was a plan for a new bridge in Tallassee.
Former state representative and former editor and publisher of The Tallassee Tribune, Jack Venable, worked diligently with other state officials to create a plan for a new bridge over the Tallapoosa. Actually, there were plans for two bridges because Mr. Venable understood the hazards a single connection to the east and west banks of the city could cause.
Most of you remember Mr. Venable and to this day have the upmost admiration and respect for the man who represented Tallassee so well.
However, when Mr. Venable passed away in 2005, it seems the plans for a new bridge in Tallassee died with him. That is sad to say, I know. But I say it with hope my words will move you to action.
I plea with you reach out ALDOT and to our current state representatives and ask for new bridge over the Tallapoosa River in Tallassee. Do it for Mr. Venable; do it for the school children who have to cross the bridge twice a day; do it because it’s the right thing to do. Voice your concerns. Let your voice be heard.
I hope these words move you to action because together through a collective voice we can do anything.
Furthermore, if we are successful and ALDOT does come up with a plan for new bridge sooner rather than later, I propose it be named after Jack Venable. Nothing would be more suiting.
Carmen Rodgers is bureau chief of The Tribune. She can be reached at carmen.rodgers@tallasseetribune.com