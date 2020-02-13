You keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you. - Isaiah 26:3
About fifteen years ago, I found these words in a book of Puritan prayers: “I have cast my anchor in the port of peace, knowing that present and future are in nail-scarred hands.“ I wrote that quote in one of my little notebooks, and found it again just the other day. So this column is also testimony to the power of marking your books and taking notes about what you read.
I love that image from the old prayer, don't you? It's so descriptive of a life to which I suppose we all aspire, but often fail to achieve. When the stormy gales and threatening swells would sink our little boats, we need our anchors firmly fixed deep in the port of peace. When we find ourselves anxious about today and even more anxious about tomorrow, we need to look beyond the anxiety triggers to the only one in whom perfect peace can be found.
This peace does not come from denying the reality of our problems. It is not indulging in fantasy to distract us from our troubles. It is not based on willful ignorance of disturbing news. As the old Puritan expressed it, this peace is the product of knowledge--knowing that my present and future are in nail-scarred hands. Facing life with a peace that passes understanding is a beautiful testimony to the sovereignty of God. When I really believe that the hands that were nailed to the cross to bear my sin also hold my today and tomorrow, why should I ruin my day and my influence by fretting continuously about the present problem or looming threat?
Isaiah said that a certain kind of person enjoyed perfect peace, and that such a person was kept there by God's own hand. If I tend to lose my peace, I'd better compare myself to the description Isaiah gave.
First, Isaiah said this peaceful person's mind was stayed on God. Ancients faced different distractions from the ones that vie for our attention, but the prescription for peace is focused on the remedy, not the cause of the distress. When you or I lose our peace, we need to check our focus. Am I focused more on whatever is threatening me than God who will keep me in his peace? Am I more focused on myself and my troubles than on God? Am I afraid of what people are going to do to me or think about me instead of resting in God's promised care? Maybe my peace evaporates because my heart and mind are stayed on the wrong one.
Then Isaiah said this peaceful person trusted in the Lord. Does it make you uncomfortable to have your trusting faith questioned? I'm sorry if it does, but we really need to examine ourselves about this. Some may trust their money. Others may trust their medicine. Some people trust their own righteousness, while others rely on their intelligence or physical strength. I'm not against money or medicine, righteous conduct, clear thinking or strength. But none of those things are reliable enough to be the place where we cast the anchor of our trust.
I did not write this to shame us for our struggles with anxiety. I wrote to encourage myself (and maybe you, too) to remember what we say believe--that God is in control and we are not. Most of us do not live by the ocean or travel by boat. But we can still understand the imagery of the old Puritan's words. Life is a rough and raging sea. The events and circumstances we face threaten to swamp and sink us. We need a secure anchor. There is no more secure place to be than in the hands of the Savior who lived, died and rose again to save us. We should joyfully surrender our lives, our todays and tomorrows to the one who surrendered his life for us.