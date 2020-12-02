Well, Turkey Day 2020 has come and gone — or as my youngest daughter says, ‘Thanksgiving 2.0.’ Now we are shifting gears and heading fast into the Christmas season. I love the holiday season because we are typically more cheerful during this time.
This year, however, seems to be a little less cheerful.
I have always said I am so thankful to live in a community where there is little to no social disdain. But I can no longer say that.
After attending last Tuesday's council meeting, I see a large divide in this small community. It's all because of the prison that is slated for construction just outside the Tallassee city limits.
It is very disheartening to see this community divided.
And to those who live near the prison and are protesting it, believe me when I say I feel your frustration. I live in the Friendship area and on a clear night, I will probably be able to see the lights from the prison.
But, I understand how supply and demand work. There will be greater demand for housing once the prison is staffed. The individuals who fill the estimated 700 jobs will probably look for nearby housing and that should drive up the supply-demand. Therefore, if I feel too uncomfortable with this prison in my backyard, I can easily sell my house.
It is hard to see the glass half full when it comes to a prison locating in your community. But there will be some advantages to it. It will increase the city's revenue through utility sales and more revenue means more money can be invested in things like recreation. Maybe the increased revenue will generate enough funding to construct the long-talked-about recreation sports complex. The complex was a very hot topic when I first joined TPI back in 2015.
We need it. Tallassee is known across the state for its athletic talent. Tallassee's swim team was practicing in the outdoor, outdated city pool up until November. An indoor pool would allow the swim team to host meets that could draw hundreds of people to the area. The same can be said for tournaments.
I know I took the long road to get to it, but my point is, given time, this prison could allow for things that otherwise would have been impossible to fund, like the multi-million-dollar sports complex. And it has been said the prison will "save" our hospital.
My mom used to tell me all the time, “life isn't fair” — and it's not. Some have more; some have less — some don't have enough and some too much. But we can all try to make the best of what we have. And remember, try to see the glass half full, not half empty.
Carmen Rodgers is bureau chief of The Tallassee Tribune. She can be reached at carmen.rodgers@tallasseetribune.com.