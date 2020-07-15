“Those who fear you shall see me and rejoice, because I have hoped in your word."
— Psalm 119:74
We are creatures of influence. We are affected by others around us, and we have an effect on them. We want to be liked and accepted. You may know someone who says, “I don’t care what anyone thinks of me,” and they may mean it. But I admit that I do want my peers to approve of me and accept me. Don’t you? That’s the thinking that makes us susceptible to peer pressure when we’re young. Most of us retain some vestige of that desire to be accepted by others well past adolescence.
In this verse, the psalmist said his peers who had a holy respect for God were glad to see him putting his hope in God’s word. He knew they would be happy to see him do the right thing. This is positive peer pressure. When you and I have people around us who love God and us, they’re glad to see us putting our trust in God, listening to him and following him. Hebrews 10:24-25 describes this kind of enriching fellowship: “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” Are you participating and benefiting from being a member of such a community of faith?
We love 1 John 1:7 because it contains the precious promise of ongoing cleansing from sin for those who walk in the light. But let’s not overlook the other great benefit of walking in the light — fellowship with one another. This kind of nurturing, encouraging camaraderie is only possible between people who are walking in the light. It won’t work with people who are walking in darkness, as the previous verse described. Those walking in darkness will not love light, come to it or appreciate your commitment to the Lord. John 3:20-21 puts it like this: “For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. But whoever does what is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.”
This does not mean that we are to abstain from all contact with people who aren’t walking in the light. Jesus called us to be salt and light to a perishing, darkened world (Matthew 5:13-16). Contact and presence are necessary to have any influence.
Jesus purposely associated with people deemed “sinners” by the Pharisees. Much of their criticism stemmed from the fact “This man receives sinners” (Luke 15:2). And people like the despised tax collectors Zacchaeus and Matthew received him with joy. Jesus said he was on task when he was among the lost ones, seeking and saving them (Luke 19:10). When we are on task with telling the good news of salvation to people who need to hear it, we will necessarily have relationships with them.
But this verse from Psalm 119 reminds us not to expect the ungodly world or an ungodly associate to pat us on the back for our devotion to God. If we get affirmation for living a godly life, it will come from God-fearing people, not from the world. This principle should guide us in choosing our mates and close friends. The price of close friendship with someone who doesn't fear God is compromise. That’s too high a price to pay.
This is a good test of our associates. Do the people in your circle rejoice with you when you put your trust in God and do the right thing? If they do, you’re blessed to get positive reinforcement from them. But if they’re unhappy with you for trying to do right, their influence will not be a blessing to you. You may not have much choice about some of the people around you at work or school or in your neighborhood. But you do have a choice about the people with whom you cultivate close friendships. Choose wisely. Choose people who will be glad to see you do what is right.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.