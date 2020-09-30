Oh my goodness, I caught the COVID-19 virus! I got the big one — full blown, in the hospital ICU and all. It was terrible. I went to the doctor and he sent me straight to the emergency room. From there they took me to the ICU and put me in a tiny little room called ICU 1 and sealed the door. You don’t get to have visitors, see outside or anything.
Every now and then a nurse in full protective gear would come check on you or someone would come and take more and more blood, but that was it. I’m telling you trying to breathe with the COVID is tough. It was like someone had tied a plastic bag around my head and taped it on. There you are all alone and struggling to breathe — scared, panicking, and alone. For 13 days this was how it was in the ICU.
Since January of 2000 I have been writing stories for the papers. We have shared my memories, experiences, pretty much my life through these stories. It has been a fantastic adventure. I enjoy when you come by and tell me a certain story has touched you, made you remember your loved one, or that it made you smile.
In my life I have had many adventures. Growing up on Herd Street with all us kids.
Working in the mill. Then being drafted into the Army and becoming a Drill Sergeant.
Moving to New Mexico, and working on the Hercules Missile program. Opening my own Barber Shop in Tallaweka and then my own Sign Shop there too. The Coffee Break Show was a great adventure. Then going to Desert Storm with the National Guard. Moving the Barber Shop to Kent, and all the way keeping you on the journey with me through TV and the stories in the paper. I have loved it.
Now is a new adventure. I am 86 years old, and COVID hit me hard. Even harder than cancer, and I thought that was about as bad as it could get. I made it through the ICU even though they didn’t think I would. They sent me straight home from the ICU 1 room to my family. At home I am learning my days are different than they use to be. I can go only as far as this oxygen generator will let me. I have to have it 24 hours a day. Pacing myself has been hard to learn. I like to go and do as I please but that uses too much air.
Slowly I am going to heal and be able to do more. I have goals, dreams and things I want to do.
For all of you who have followed the Coffee Break for all these years I would like to say thank you. I hope you have enjoyed my stories as much as I have enjoyed telling them.
On occasion I would like to come back with an article, but in my condition, it may be a ling journey back. I will never forget the morning I closed down the Coffee Break TV show. Jack Venable walked in and we talked about writing a weekly article for the paper.
I said “no” and he said to just writhe me one. I did and that turned in about 1,040 articles.
People used to say, “I’ll see you in the funny papers.” Well maybe so. “May life treat you kind,” and try not to forget about me.
The Coffee Breaker, Ronald Brantley.
Ronald Brantley is a Tallassee native and longtime columnist for The Tribune.