When I was a boy growing up in the 1940s, there were basically only two kinds of cook stoves. There was the wood burning stove and the oil stove, or as we called it around here the kerosene stove. This is before the electric stove or gas stove became popular.
The wood burning stove was used in 80 or 90% of the homes and we had one in our home and my mama used it way after other people had gone to electric and gas. My daddy gave Mama a huge wood burning stove — twice as big as most stoves. After Daddy died, Mama told me one day of some of her wishes.
“After I'm gone,” she said, “don't let the family do away with my stove. It was a present from your daddy.”
When Mama died, a lot of them wanted that stove but I remembered Mama’s words so I hired Frank Bonifay to come up to the house and brick up one corner of the kitchen and we installed her stove and that is where it is today. My son is building a house for his retirement years; it is up on the hill overlooking our fishpond. He is building this house himself — no contractors. In this house he wants a huge stove similar to Mama’s wood stove, only it will be propane gas. Even though the house is a long way from being finished, they have already got the stove.
Now, let's talk about the kerosene stove. They were lightweight; I doubt if one weighed 50 pounds. They remind me of our camp stoves of today. Most had four eyes and a warmer; each eye had a round wick and on the end of the stove was a globe that held about a half a gallon of kerosene. They had a bad habit of smoking. It was a good thing the mill houses had wooden walls that could be washed every few days. If care wasn't taken, the corner where the stove set would be black. If the stove got bumped or if the globe was overfilled, there was the danger of fire. Most fires could be put out by smothering it with a towel, quilt or something like that, but if water was put on it the fire would spread.
Grover Eubanks wrote this Tallassee Tribune article the Dirty Digs; he generally called names and made fun of the subjects he was writing about. Here is a story that was printed in a 1946 article I read. The Grahams were a prominent family in these parts back in those days and a few years earlier they had a house fire caused by one of those kerosene stoves. Mrs. Graham was cooking up some hog feed. Now, let me explain cooking hog feed. Everybody who had a hog had a slop bucket. As you cleaned up the table, all table scraps, corn cobs from fresh corn along with hog shorts and water, mix it up kinda like a soup. Let it cool and feed it to the hog. Generally this is a big pot or bucket. Somehow in the process a fire got started and caused a house fire.
Now, some years later Mrs. Kate was cooking hog feed again and something went wrong with the kerosene stove and blazes were flying from all parts of the stove. Kate grabbed some of Cliff's clothing that was near and started fighting the fire like nobody’s business.
The more she beat it, the higher the flames grew. She jerked out the globe that held the kerosene and some of the kerosene spilled on the floor and the floor caught fire; her dress and her hair caught fire. She tried to shove the stove out the backdoor and it became jammed in the door.
Some friends, Mrs. Christine and Mrs. Dorma Mason, came to help but they couldn't get in the house because the stove was in the way. Finally, Mrs. Daisy Kelly and Mrs. Fannie Atkins joined in and all of them working together got the stove unjammed and out into the backyard and they finished putting the fire out and everything was extinguished. They say the backyard looked like the Sahara Desert, they had put so much sand on everything. When Kate was asked about the situation she said, “Never again will I ever cook my hog
feed.”
There was also a story in the same paper about Archie Cottle letting his car get away with nobody in it. It rolled down the hill by the mill and out on the bridge that went from Mill No. 2 over to Mill No. 1 with no damage being done except to the fenders. This was in the Nov. 21, 1946 edition of The Tallassee Tribune.