It's not unusual for someone who comes to see me about some problem to begin by saying, "Brother Mike, I'm so confused." And no, most of them are not talking about last Sunday morning's sermon!
Have you ever been confused? It's quite frustrating, isn't it? When the "simple directions" just don't make any sense to you, or when a tough decision is looming large before you, the fog of confusion rolls in. Confusion robs you of confidence and saps your energy. Sometimes the darkness of confusion brings out the emotions of sadness or anger. We may feel abandoned or disoriented. It's quite possible to feel all these things at the same time when we're really confused.
Ready for some good news about all that? Here it is: Confusion can be purposeful. This
unsettled state of mind can be useful when it prompts us to say (preferably out loud), "I don't know!" That is hard for most people to acknowledge, but it can be good for you. Confusion shocks us. The shock reveals overconfidence in our own knowledge. I want us to live with confidence, but we should all remember that we can be too sure of ourselves.
Confusion can expose our need for inordinate control. Never mind for now that being in control is mostly an illusion. Sometimes we firstborn list makers want every detail analyzed and ironed flat. This sometimes shows up in our prayer lives, when we try to manipulate God to get relief from the oppressive confusion. Our confusion only accelerates when we look to ourselves and not to God. How blessed are those who learn that confusion is an invitation to turn our problems over to Christ!
I realize this is easy to say and much more challenging to do. I'm not confused about that. But allow me to share some principles that will help us get through the valley of confusion to the plateau of trust. Remember, even though you may be confused, God is not. He is not the one who feels
overwhelmed. Because he cares about you, he invites you to express your cares to him: "casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you" (1 Peter 5:7). God is able to handle any honest confusion that you have.
Cry out to God for help and direction that only he can give. In this way your confusion propels you to full dependence on God. You don't have to spend all your energy trying to stop or clear the confusion. Instead, confess it to God. Be fully aware that your very best attempts to make meaning and gain control of your situation are fleshly efforts that probably will not bring lasting change.
Confusion confirms a biblical view of human beings and God. What I mean by that is that we know very little and God knows unimaginably more. A teacher in a college that trained
preachers for ministry began his class each semester by standing before a blank chalkboard that
stretched across the entire width of the lecture hall. He would gesture across the width of the board and say, "Brothers, this is God." Then he would draw a small circle on the big board and say, "This is what God has revealed about himself to us." Finally, he made a tiny dot inside the small circle on the big board and told the students, "The dot is what you know about God."
Humbling? Yes, but confusion can help us move from awareness of our little knowledge to a greater awareness of God's all-knowing. God invites you to come when you're confused, tired and exhausted. Jesus had compassion on the shepherd-less sheep he met. Hear the words of our Great Shepherd, Jesus: "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take me yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light" (Matthew 11:28-30).