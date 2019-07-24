We know the story quite well.
A man is being attacked on the way to Jericho. The people who are supposed to show him mercy pass him by. It is the enemy — the Samaritan — who goes out of his way to help the Jew in the ditch.
And so the story reminds us about being a good neighbor to everyone, not just to people we like.
A deeper read gives us another level to this story.
First, here are a few small details.
In the eyes of Jesus’ listeners, a man going from Jerusalem to Jericho is asking for trouble.
Jericho is an enemy territory. Good Jews should never go there. He is asking for trouble.
It is not only about this man; it's an image of all humanity going in the wrong direction. We all make wrong choices. We know these are wrong, and yet we still do it. And we get bitten.
Here comes Jesus. He is the good Samaritan in our lives. Only He is able to give us the care we need. Only He is able to bring us to the "inn" where our wounds can be taken care of, where we can get better.
Now it's time for the most difficult part of the story.
You and I are this bitten Jewish man in the ditch.
But that's not all. Here is the invitation for us: to let ourselves be this bitten Jew in the ditch who is not able to help himself and be that way before Jesus, the only One who can really help us.
However, we know very well to accept we are helpless is the last thing we are willing to do.
Our lives are filled with attempts and illusions to keep things together, to go, to keep moving.
We say to ourselves, “I can do it. I’ve got this.”
But let’s just admit — all the different vices and bad habits with which we wriggle and wrangle year after year come and go with almost nothing being changed.
It is so humiliating to admit I don't have control over so many things in my life.
So I need to let myself be this helpless Jewish man in the ditch before God. I need to let Him come and pick me up and pour out the balm of mercy, healing and forgiveness upon my bitten life.
But it won't happen as long I'm telling myself I can handle it; I can do better on my own; I'm not in such bad shape.
And so, let us pray: Dear Jesus, please be my good Samaritan. Help me accept your help. Help me to let You be my only Savior. Help me to see even in the most helpless situation You are there ready to help and give me everything I really need.
Father Mateusz Rudzik is the pastor of St. Joseph Church and School in Tuskegee and St. Vincent De Paul Church in Tallassee. For more information, please visit www.stvincent-tallassee.org.