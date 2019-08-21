“On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.” — The Scout Oath
Several years ago, an acquaintance approached me and asked, “Why isn’t your son in Boy Scouts?”
Being there is only one boy in a house filled with Bird girls, I’m surprised it never crossed our minds earlier; Gregory would probably love to be involved in Boy Scouts. But how does one get started?
I remember the Scoutmaster coming around to recruit for Cub Scouts when I was in first or second grade. As I recall, it was a going to be meeting at night and as he handed me the paperwork he said something along the lines of, “Your father has to bring you to the meeting.”
My dad is the hardest working man I know. And in those days, he was managing the Normandale Winn-Dixie in Montgomery, which was one of Winn-Dixie’s showplace locations. All I knew was he was gone before I woke up and got home after I was already asleep, so there was no way I could expect him to take me to the meeting.
So, even though the pathway to Boy Scouts may have looked clear I never asked my dad to take me to the meeting and never joined. I might have learned how to tie some knots a little earlier.
I never could have imagined all these years later when my son was in second grade the recruitment would work on me. And initially, I was intimidated by the prospect of being around people who knew what they were doing — after all, I’m a dainty musician, not a crafty woodsman. I could tell you what musicians played on Side 2 of an album that came out 50 years ago, but I couldn’t set up a tent to save my life. We went to that meeting, however, and it’s been on and ever upward since.
Tallassee had many Boy Scout troops over the years, associated with Mount Vernon Mills, the housing authority and several different churches. The troop that remains is Troop 59 located at First United Methodist Church. We are blessed to have great leadership in our organization and our guys participate in so many areas of our community, it’s difficult to list them all. In this week’s space of The Tribune, I shall try.
Scouting was formed by Lord Baden Powell over a century ago and continues today as one of the last bastions of youth development that is completely focused on being an upright citizen and a good, well-rounded person. Today’s Scouts BSA, which extends invitation to young ladies as well as young men, raise the American flag at ball games; adopt areas for maintenance and cleanup such as the Coon Creek environmental area; lead ceremonies at civic functions; and more. We also have monthly campouts around the state of Alabama and attend many programs at local sites such as Camp Tukabatchee, Fort Toulouse and Wind Creek State Park. Our Scouts learn about building fires, tying knots, protecting wildlife, identifying flora and fauna, and in general are taught to love and respect creation.
Friday there is a Scouting recruitment day at Tallassee Elementary School and the first meeting of the year will be Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. If you, your child, grandchild, niece, nephew, neighbor or friend is interested in being a part of our organization, we invite you to come. Our Scoutmasters are James Davis and Perry Bankester, and Cubmasters are Darryl Pendergrass and Brandi Watts. Please spread the word and we will see you Monday night at FUMC.
“A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.” — The Scout Law
