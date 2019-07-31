There’s a stone memorial in Veterans Park here in Tallassee honoring 10 local members of the military who lost their lives in Vietnam. It was placed there by the Tallassee Jaycees in 1973. Four of the 10 decedents were officers and the other six were enlisted men.
Across the street, on the grounds of city hall, is the impressive three-monolith display listing the names of hundreds of service personnel from this area who have served in foreign combat. My father-in-law’s name is on one of the large upright metallic plaques.
The majority of those veterans were enlisted personnel.
Traditional American military history has always chronicled more glory (or disdain) regarding the performance of officers, particularly generals and admirals. More biographies have probably been written about military leaders wearing metal on their shirt collars or coats than enlisted men and women with stripes on their sleeves.
However, patriots and veterans — particularly those who served in the U.S. Air Force — might be interested to know there’s a museum and research center just down the road at what used to be known as Gunter Field that honors the efforts of Air Force enlisted personnel.
The Air Force Enlisted Heritage Hall is located in a former mess hall on the grounds of what is now called Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. I recently visited the impressive facility at the behest of Joe Panza, the executive director of the Air University Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports numerous facets of the Air Force’s presence in central Alabama.
Panza is a retired Air Force colonel who flew fixed-wing and rotary aircraft during his decades of active service, including combat missions in Vietnam and Laos.
Gunter’s mission concentrates on advanced education for Air Force enlisted personnel. The base is the home of the Senior NCO Academy and other scholastic initiatives, so it’s not surprising the Enlisted Heritage Hall is located there.
The memorial park outside the Enlisted Heritage Hall was created with the support of the Air University Foundation. Numerous monuments have been placed near the entrance, including a dedicated walk of identical markers honoring recipients of the Air Force Cross. Eight of those individuals were also awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. One of them, Henry “Red” Erwin, was from Alabama.
There’s even a memorial to military working dogs.
The grounds also feature an AC-47 gunship similar to the airplane which was saved from destruction during combat in Vietnam in 1968 by one of the Medal of Honor recipients, Airman First Class John Levitow.
The interior of the Enlisted Heritage Hall presents a well-maintained chronological display that begins with the 1794 introduction of balloons to the United States. From there, the images and artifacts, including uniforms, shift to the beginnings of powered flight — the military’s first enlisted pilot was Vernon Burge, who flew in 1909.
Major wars and conflicts get their due, of course, and there’s a replica of a prisoner-of-war cell in Vietnam.
However, other events are also appropriately noted. One example honors first responders on 9/11 who were members of the New York Air National Guard.
Actual gun assemblies from B-17 and B-52 bombers dominate the room in which they’ve been placed. The World War II ball turret from the B-17 looks to have been particularly cramped.
Those weapons are also an interesting contrast to a high-tech, present-day exhibit showing how Global Hawk drones are controlled by computers on the other side of the globe.
The building also houses the Enlisted Heritage Research Institute, which does what its name implies. Records are compiled and updated, and information acquired by the Institute ensures the displays in the Hall are accurate.
While the Enlisted Heritage Hall is open to the public, advance reservations are needed due to present-day security concerns. Tours can be self-guided or visitors can be accompanied by an enlisted person assigned to the Research Institute.
As patriotic as Tallassee and the surrounding area is, one would think this would make an interesting and enlightening nearby excursion for many residents.