In my last two columns examining the Lord’s Prayer, I wrote the Lord asks us to call Him Abba, Father — or, in our modern times, Daddy. Our Daddy loves us!
We examined the lines, “Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be Thy Name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven.”
We are completely lost when it is about doing good. We are really good at raising hell! But Heaven begins here and now. Jesus calls it God's Kingdom. God's reign. The Heavenly Kingdom, the Kingdom of Heaven. And this heaven is all about sharing God's Love, compassion, mercy and forgiveness with others.
Jesus presents us a path on which we need to reach him, so that the prayer can keep on going. Without the grace of our Lord, the prayer stops in us.
The next line of the prayer is, “Give us this day our daily bread.” For today, not for the next 20 years! We need to let God give us what we really need now, at this moment in our lives.
It is difficult for us to let it sink in, but we have to accept that our Heavenly Father knows what we need! We aren’t supposed to worry about what we will eat, or drink or what clothes to wear. In fact, it is a sin for us to worry about things that He has already handled.
The Word of God does not say, “Don’t worry too much.” It says, “don’t worry.” That is the original Greek translated. We are afraid of something, or we aren’t. We trust or we don’t. Keep it simple, because the Father already knows before we ask.
The world may not think there is much freedom in that, but in reality there is tremendous freedom in knowing that God has a plan for our lives.
God loves you more than you could ever love anyone — we are His children. But that doesn’t mean we won’t ever suffer.
Ask for what you need. He knows it already. Take it easy.
We don’t have to be spectacular before Him to make a difference, and we don’t have to try and convince Him.
The Lord’s Prayer continues: “And forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
It is not about emotions. It’s about a decision to not forgive, not to let go.
He comes back at the end: if you will forgive, your Father will forgive you. But if you refuse to forgive, your Father will not forgive you. Because your heart is closed. Locked in. His grace cannot reach you.
With unforgiveness you lock yourself in a prison. It is crucial. He said it twice.
Unforgiveness and resentment closes our hearts to God’s grace.
But it is not necessarily about negative emotions; emotions may still stay around, even things that make us feel bad. But, we make the decision. We can choose to stay trapped in animosity or hatred or unforgiveness, or we can choose to treat others as we would like to be treated.
That’s a good test of your forgiveness: if you are able to bless someone when you pray than yes, there is forgiveness. Even despite emotions, hurt, anger, and pain.
The prayer continues: “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.”
Know that you won’t win with sin. It works: “Daddy, You know that I am a sinner. Please help me. Only You can make it happen, not me.”
When we approach our Father, we have to make our hearts ready for His presence. Love Him first and foremost. Know He knows what you need. And then, ask. Keep it simple. Don’t forget to check if there is unforgivingness in your heart. And remember to know that only He can help you to sin no more.
And that is our model for prayer.
Fr. Mateusz Rudzik is the pastor of St. Joseph Church and School in Tuskegee and St. Vincent De Paul Church in Tallassee. For more information, please visit www.stvincent-tallassee.org.