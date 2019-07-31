“And you said, 'Behold, the LORD our God has shown us his glory and greatness, and we have heard His voice out of the midst of the fire. This day we have seen God speak with man, and man still live.'” - Deuteronomy 5:24
I suspect the gap between God and the very highest of his creatures is far greater than the gap between us and the simplest life forms God created. To presume otherwise is to miss the basic concept of God's holiness. The Creator is wholly other from his creations.
The Israelites gathered at the foot of Mt. Sinai understood that sense of God's difference. Some people say they want God to speak to them. These people did hear God speak, and they were pleading with Moses to go talk to God in their place, and then report back to them. They promised to do whatever God said, as long as they didn't have to hear him any more.
How did this gap come to be? It wasn't there from the beginning. Genesis 3 described how Adam and Eve heard the sound of the LORD God walking in the garden of Eden in the cool of the day. It seems they had enjoyed close fellowship with their Maker beforehand, but after they sinned they hid from the presence of the Lord. Sin caused the gap. Now the human family is made up of fallen, finite creatures. Our hearts have been distracted and our minds have been clouded and divided. We flesh folks have an ongoing wrestling match with Pride. We are too often full of ourselves, with little or no room for God.
How then can we come to see God's glory? Oftentimes we get to the place where we can see in times of trouble. Like Paul and his thorn in the flesh, it takes a troublesome display of our weakness to appreciate God's strength. When life is easy and smooth, we have little consciousness of need. We are not likely to see God's glory when we are living the “babbling brook, meandering creek” kind of life. No, we're more likely to see and seek when we're being tossed around in the angry sea. "Some went down to the sea in ships, doing business on the great waters; they saw the deeds of the LORD, his wondrous works in the deep. For he commanded and raised the stormy wind, which lifted up the waves of the sea. They mounted up to heaven; they went down to the depths; their courage melted away in their evil plight; they reeled and staggered like drunken men and were at their wits' end. Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress... Let them thank the LORD for his steadfast love, for his wondrous works to the children of man!” (Psalm 107:23-31).
The waves that bring us to our knees may be bitter grief, dire poverty, strong temptation, life-threatening illness, smothering stress or any other daunting circumstance. It is not pleasant to be in those situations or to even contemplate them. It is a spiritual challenge to be thankful for the rough road. But you can be grateful if it leads you to see God's greatness, and to see the loving kindness of God in adversity. But our troubles may be our best education, and our trials a hiding place in the rock where we can see the glory of God come near.