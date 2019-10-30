There are plenty of great things about high school sports but when it boils down to it, the outside support from a community can make or break a program at any level. I love seeing the number of parents in the stands for any sporting event but I love it even more when I see someone who has no connection to the team come out and spend their free night supporting a local athletic program.
During my time in Elmore County, I have also been impressed with the amount of support for local athletes once they leave high school. It has been easy for me to keep up with players who I never covered here because everyone wants to talk about what those players have accomplished at the next level.
This past week was a big week for a handful of former high school stars from Elmore County at the college level. Since Saturday, my Elmore County Twitter list has been a constant feed of big plays and announcements for athletes from around the area.
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke opened the scoring in Kentucky’s 29-7 victory over Missouri with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Earlier that day, Smoke’s former teammate, JD Martin, capped off his first year at East Central Community College with an 81-yard touchdown run as he continues to get Division I offers.
Tennessee’s Brandon Kennedy, who also played at Wetumpka, was named the SEC Lineman of the Week after his performance to help the Volunteers to a win over South Carolina.
Former Edgewood quarterback Nathan Rourke accounted for 258 yards and had two rushing touchdowns to lead Ohio to a 34-21 conference road win over Ball State.
Wetumpka’s current defense is missing linebacker Colton Adams but he finally shook off some early injury trouble and returned the field for Alabama State in a big way. He was named the SWAC Newcomer of the Week for his 13-tackle performance in Saturday’s Magic City Classic. It was the second time in just three weeks he has earned that honor.
There are so many local athletes taking big strides at the next level and they should continue to be called out and supported just like they were when they were on the field wearing your team’s colors on Friday nights. I know I missed some myself but every time I see any of these accomplishments throughout the week, it always brings a smile to my face.
Over the summer, I had an opportunity to talk with former Autauga star and current NFL tight end O.J. Howard when he visited Adullam House. He said he always likes finding a way to give back to the community he grew up in and it’s because of the support he got in high school and continues to get now he has moved on to bigger and better things.
I have been fortunate enough to cover several professional athletes but that comes with the territory of covering collegiate sports in Tuscaloosa. However, some of the biggest names I remember are from the stars I covered in high school before they got to the next level.
I’ll always consider it a privilege to see guys like Jameis Winston and Marlon Humphrey during their high school days. And when they leave high school, I am always rooting for their success because of my connection with them and often their connection with their home communities.
Because this is where it all begins. And that is what makes high school sports so special.