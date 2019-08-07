Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us. - Psalm 62:8
I was having a high-pressure day the day this column was due. Do you know the feeling? Everything felt bigger than it was, my list was too long and I felt overwhelmed. Have you been there?
I keep coming back to this subject for some reason. Maybe it's just me. But I know a lot of folks who feel stressed every single day. We want to obey Jesus and not be anxious. But sometimes we still are.
We don't know all about David's situation when he wrote Psalm 62. He had lots of enemies. David really lived with what you and I might sometimes feel--that people were out to get us. Maybe you know the discomfort of people saying one thing to your face and quite another thing behind your back.
David had lots of family problems. Maybe you can identify with that. He had sons whose behavior grieved him, and even one who tried to take over his father's kingdom.
David wrestled with guilt. When he did wrong, it hurt his heart and he felt the pressure of his guilty conscience bearing down on him. Though assured of God's forgiveness, he lived with painful consequences of some of his sins. Can you relate to that?
Through all the attacks, pressures and stressful situations of his life, David held onto a deep, trusting faith in God. It was how he survived the overwhelming troubles that he faced. I'm glad that we have several psalms where the great shepherd king wrote about this. It lets us know that we're not alone in these stressed-out feelings, and points us to the remedy that will get us through the struggle--trusting God.
Psalm 62 is a window into David's heart showing us how he handled the stress. It reveals the secret of how the man after God's own heart calmed himself while ruthless enemies were plotting his downfall. David's self-talk is a good model for mine, which sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. Let's listen in: "For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my salvation and my glory; my mighty rock, my refuge is God."
And then his advice to all of us is, “Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us."
Perhaps you are discouraged or depressed as you read these words today. If you are God's child, the same rest, salvation, seciourity and hope that David knew can be yours. But we really have to put our trust in him to find this peaceful, calm place where you're sheltered from the swirling storm around you.
David's trust was based on what he knew of God: "that you, O God, are strong, and that you, O Lord, are loving" (verse 12, NIV). God is well able to do what he has promised, and he loved you so much that he will go to great lengths to save and bless you. I hope you will join me in learning to trust him more, and find our only true rest in him.