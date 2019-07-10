Alfred E. Neuman, the mascot of MAD magazine for most of its existence, would probably make fun of the press release announcing, essentially, the death of the magazine last week.
“Who cares?” he might have said except, in today’s cold reality, print magazines seem to be going the way of the dodo. Not only that, the era MAD represented seems to also be at an end.
For much of its 67 years, MAD was operated by the shaggy William E. Gaines, who may have presided over what seemed to be a low-end publication aimed at 13-year-olds. But, in his willingness to skewer anyone of any celebrity or political party, he was an equal-opportunity class clown.
In some ways, satire has become the dominant comedic art form. Comedy began rebelling against the one-line zinger style of a Henny Youngman or even the pie-in-the-face vaudeville of Milton Berle many years ago. Comedy changed 50 years ago with Rowan & Martin’s “Laugh-In.” The rapid-fire show spawned catch phrases such as “You bet your sweet bippy,” “Look that up in your Funk and Wagnalls,” “Sock it to me,” and “Verrrry interesting.” I include the last as a tribute to Arte Johnson, who passed away last week at the age of 90. Look him up on YouTube as Tyrone F. Horneigh or as Wolfgang. The man was hilarious.
MAD went against the grain of all of that — the hammy Catskills style as well as the self-reverential style exemplified by “Laugh-In” and its offspring, “Saturday Night Live.” It took no prisoners. It made fun of everything and everybody, never taking itself too seriously.
“Saturday Night Live,” once so daring, basically has the keys to NBC these days; weeknights with Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers would never have happened without the influence of those live Saturday nights. One can draw a direct line from MAD to SNL — in fact, a television version of MAD ran on the Fox network from 1995-2009 directly opposite SNL.
The magazine, for me, was where it was at. Al Jaffee’s fold-ins on the back page were revelatory. So were Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions. Many fondly recall the wordless Spy vs. Spy, as well as the Don Martin Dept. starring “MAD’s Maddest Artist” and his floppy footed, sound-effect laden strips (Martin’s license plate read SHTOINK). On every page there was classic work by Mort Drucker, Sergio Aragones, Nick Meglin, John Ficarra and the lighter side of Dave Berg.
MAD only works when there’s someone trying to make it be serious. MAD is the middle schooler in the back of the classroom making fart sounds or creating spitballs. These days, it seems everyone is in on the act: our reality TV diet that includes naked Kardashian selfies being discussed ad infinitum on social media or programs such as “Teen Mom” or “I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant” actually being produced (and successful). Back in the day, MAD couldn’t have dreamed up dumber programming.
One could even argue that our commander in chief is like an Alfred E. Neuman; his daily insults on Twitter could have come from the pen of a MAD writer. As news of MAD’s demise circulated, President Trump called South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg “Alfred E. Neuman” and Mayor Pete had to Google the name — a sign Neuman’s days as a pop culture touchstone were already over.
The proverbial writing was on the wall four years ago, when MAD moved from its offices on MADison Avenue to beautiful downtown Burbank, of all places. The magazine got a reboot, a la comic book style (in a nod to its origins), but in these days when nobody can take a joke but everyone is publishing memes and GIFs and the 24/7 media monster wants content right now, even a jokester magazine such as MAD seemed too old school for the times.
In summary, there used to be some adults in the room. Today, everyone from the top down seems to be behaving like a middle schooler in the back of the class. The next issue will be the last to feature new material and the final one to hit newsstands. Beyond this one, it’s going to be best-of material from the past. Cheap!