It was on Feb. 9, 1964 when the Beatles appeared on the top-rated “Ed Sullivan Show,” and the exposure led to not only radio and chart domination for the rest of the decade, but a multimedia juggernaut that continues to roll on. 73 million people watched them on television that night — and no performing artist since would ever enjoy that level of penetration into the pop culture.
Classic rock formats, and even some calling themselves ‘classic hits,’ will still include music from the mid-1960s onward, the era in which the Beatles were popular, as part of their playlists.
This music is now over 50 years old.
I have been teaching music to middle and high school students for 25 years, and one thing that continues to amaze me is how music that was created so long ago continues to be a part of the lives of young people.
In the late 1960s, were we listening to the music of the 1910s, from 50 years in the past?
Probably not — though the songs of Tin Pan Alley were still in the national consciousness. The songs of composers like Irving Berlin, George & Ira Gershwin, and Cole Porter were still being sung and played by performers of that era, but they weren’t necessarily popular among the teenage set.
Popular music, by its very nature, is meant to be disposable. Yet, the music of what we call the ‘classic rock’ era has been lasting. What makes it so special? What separates the rock era from the big band music that was once so popular that it became the soundtrack of World War II? Or the cool jazz of the 1950s that morphed into the ubiquitous MOR easy listening style heard on decades of Muzak?
Some music historians are of the opinion that the Baby Boomers perpetuate a concept that ‘their’ music is somehow better than the music of today. But I would like to present a different view, one made in the experience of working with teenagers for the past couple of decades.
For every new recording by Cardi B, BTS, or Lil Nas X that gets downloaded to a teenager’s cell phone, I truly believe that the advent of 24/7 availability has made music of the classic rock era appealing to more than just the generation that heard it first.
An example occurred recently in our high school choral class. While we were passing out the sheet music to “Come Sail Away,” some of the students seemed to recognize it. My teaching colleague began to play the piano introduction to the song, and on the very first reading, every student in the room began to beautifully sing Dennis DeYoung’s solo: “I’m sailing away / set an open course for the virgin sea . . .”
I stood in front of the students, amazed that a song released 43 years ago (on 7-7-77, for the music nerds out there), with guitar work by a local boy who made good (Tommy Shaw), would not be made fun of or rejected out of hand, but beloved before we ever started working on it, as if it were the latest hit on the radio.
It is worth pointing out these young people were all born after 9/11, they are all 21st century children, and their parents were born in in the 1980s after this song was popular the first time.
And if you look around at how the kids are dressed, for every kid wearing merch from a more contemporary band like twentyonepilots or My Chemical Romance, you’ll see students in T- shirts adorned with logos like the Rolling Stones tongue-and-lip or The Who bullseye. I suppose, as Daltrey and Townshend sang many years ago: “the kids are alright.”