I like Bibles. I have a lot of them. Even though I use mostly ebooks, apps and computer-based Scriptures these days, I still enjoy and appreciate a well-made Bible. One of the first passages I read and mark with a highlight pencil in a new Bible is often Psalm 84:11: "For the LORD God is a sun and shield;: the LORD will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly." (KJV)
Since I first learned this verse as a young teen, it has encouraged me for more than 50 years. Though memorized so long ago, I mark that verse to be reminded of its vital truth as I turn the pages. I love the beauty of its poetic cadence. But more than that, I love the things God revealed about himself when he gave those words to David.
Do you think this verse could make your life better? Think with me about it. The LORD God is a sun. Like our literal sun, God is the life-sustaining light and warmth of our lives. There is no real life apart from him. Even if there was a life apart from him, it would be dark and cold.
The LORD is a shield. David was a warrior. He knew the necessity of his offensive sword and his defensive shield. God is our protector. Jacob recognized that God had protected him from harm at the hands of others, from angry Esau to deceitful Laban to unfriendly people he met along his journeys. We are blessed to know and trust God's protection from Satan and the forces of evil that wage war against us.
Next comes the precious description of God's greatest gifts: The LORD will give grace and glory. We need grace now. We need his saving grace that forgives our sins in Christ. We need strengthening grace to withstand temptation, endure trials and complete our tasks. We need sanctifying grace to make us more and more like him, so that we can say with John the Baptist, "He must increase; I must decrease" about our own hearts and lives. I want to be able to say with Paul, "I live, yet not I, but Christ lives in me." I'm not there yet, nor are you. But God continues to give us grace to make us what he wants us to be. If we belong to Christ, he has started a good work in us, and he will bring it to completion.
And when that process is complete, he will give us glory. As John put it, "We will see him as he is, for we will be like him." One day we will be with him in glory and all that has been sad and hard and broken about this life will be no more. God's children are bound for glory! We need to think about that more and allow it to shape our lives.
Notice that grace and glory are gifts. They are given, not earned or deserved. As a matter of fact all the good things we have and know are gifts from him. Consider the last line: “No good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly.” What good thing will you "miss out on" by living a godly life? Nothing at all. If God withholds it from us, whatever it is must not be good for his child. If we have it and it's good, it's from his generous hand. James said, "Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of Lights."
Now friend, would you pause and imagine with me for a moment? Would your life be different if you memorized, believed and embraced this verse? How would it change your thinking and behavior to tell yourself these things about God every day? The things I regret most in my life were not done with these ideas in my heart and mind. But when I remember this true statement about the character and nature of God, and live like I remember it, my life gives God more glory. Isn't that how we want to live?