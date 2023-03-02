Fifty years ago this week, the album that launched a thousand T-shirt designs for generations was released.
“The Dark Side of the Moon”is much more than just a shirt design or Hipgnosis-designed prism logo. It is a conceptual work of art. Listeners have spent enjoyable decades peeling back the layers of its aural mysteries.
This LP has sold a staggering 50 million copies since March 2, 1973 when it came out. The album also spent 937 weeks (!) on the Billboard charts, a record-shattering accomplishment. One in every 14 people owns a copy of this album.
Pink Floyd was at a critical stage in its career when it created this masterpiece. The band had been around since the mod psychedelic days of swinging London, and the early sides were filled with whimsy.
The band’s original five members were Syd Barrett, David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Nick Mason. The early years of the band were dominated by Barrett, who was the main songwriter and vocalist.
Barrett suffered a mental breakdown and disappeared. There is a school of rock criticism that opines Pink Floyd was either born or died at this juncture. The band soldiered on with Waters and Gilmour taking over the songwriting and lead vocal duties on most of the material — when vocals were even needed. Much of their next few albums featured side-long forays into what can only be called space age freakout music.
All of this was mere preparation for Dark Side of the Moon. The album was a complete meditation on mental health, which thanks to Barrett’s departure, became a recurring theme in the band’s oeuvre.
Produced by the genius Alan Parsons, the record begins with a heartbeat — consistently heard at various points throughout the album — and a strange voice that immediately informs us we are heading into the mind of madness. These are examples of what a composer might call “musique concrète,”or found sounds.
Along with lunacy, other topics explored include time, greed, death, anxiety, stress and conflict. There is sadness to be found, but there is also joy one gets to experience any of this at all. The lyrics have heart and humor that is unmatched in much of the other music of the era — or even on Pink Floyd’s other records.
“Speak to Me” and “Breathe” start the album in a slow, grand style, establishing the mood as something similar but somehow different than earlier Pink Floyd. “On the Run” is a tense, weary-sounding exercise in electronic music. “Time” begins with the ringing of alarm clocks then the listener is pushed off a cliff into the spacey unknown before a driving rock tune kicks in. As Side 1 finishes, guest star Clare Torry is brought in for a wordless, soulful “Great Gig in the Sky.”
Side 2 begins with the sound of cash registers in 7/4 time, an unusual meter for a rock and roll song. However, once this one gets going, Gilmour’s guitar becomes an otherworldly star on one of the best recorded solos in the rock era alongside Dick Parry’s funky saxophone.
Gilmour commented in retrospect, “Nice white English architecture students getting funky is a bit of an odd thought.”
“Us and Them” continues the isolation theme heard on “Breathe in the Air,” then “Any Colour You Like” returns to the synthesizer as the driving instrument in a rock groove. The album concludes with a pair of what can only be described as beautifully crazy odes to being crazy: “Brain Damage” and “Eclipse.”
On the album, Some of the voices heard in the background are people who happened to be at Abbey Road Studios while the album was being recorded. Waters wrote random questions on flashcards and recorded the responses in a darkened studio. “What is your favorite food?” was one; another was, “When was the last time you were violent?” (Only Pink Floyd could get away with this.)
Waters later remembered, “When the record was finished, I took a reel-to-reel copy home with me and I remember playing it for my wife then, and I remember her bursting into tears when it was finished. You know when you've done something, certainly if you create a piece of music, you then hear it with fresh ears when you play it for somebody else. And at that point I thought to myself, ‘Wow, this is a pretty complete piece of work,’ and I had every confidence that people would respond to it.”
Gilmour later said, “All the music before had not had any great lyrical point to it. And this one was clear and concise.”
Gilmour was right. Gone were the days of psychedelic noodling. This was Pink Floyd as it was meant to be: a purveyor of the twisted, the tortured, the misbegotten, the misunderstood.
Pink Floyd continued to push the themes of isolation, cynicism and nihilism even more to the forefront on “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” and especially “The Wall.” But there was never a more perfect distillation of all that makes this band great than on “The Dark Side of the Moon,” released 50 years ago this week.
Michael Bird is a music teacher at Tallassee City Schools.