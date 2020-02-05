I was pleased to read in The Tallassee Tribune about the Confederate monument dedication in Tallassee on Dec. 8 by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Most of the present Confederate monuments throughout the South were dedicated in the early 1900s by local United Daughters of the Confederacy chapters.
Many of these women who raised the money to build these memorials had sons, husbands and brothers who died in The War for Southern Independence. For many family members of young fallen Confederate soldiers, these were vicarious memorials for loved ones buried in unmarked graves throughout the battle scarred Southern states.
It is a good and noble act to honor fallen soldiers who gave the last full measure of devotion to their families and country.
Dismayed doesn't adequately describe my feelings when I learned the mayor and city council declined to issue a proclamation honoring the service of Tallassee's Confederate soldiers.
There will be no Profiles in Courage award for these fellows.
Alan Parker
Tallassee