The woman said to him, "Sir, you have nothing to draw water with, and the well is deep. Where do you get that living water?" - John 4:11
I love the story of Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well in John 4. We're like her in so many ways. If your life is a tangle of bad decisions, broken relationships and feeling like an outcast and a failure, you can relate to her. If you have an interest in spiritual things, but have too many questions and not enough answers, you can identify with her.
But the way I want you to think about her today is based on her response to Jesus' offer of living water. The disciples had gone to buy food, and Jesus was weary, sitting by the well. He asked for a drink when she came out at noon to draw water. She was surprised that a Jewish man would ask a Samaritan woman for a drink. She asked why he had stepped across this cultural boundary. Jesus replied, "If you knew the gift of God, and who it is that is saying to you, 'Give me a drink,' you would have asked him, and he would have given you living water." And it's what she said next that I want you to meditate on today. She said, "Sir, you have nothing to draw water with, and the well is deep. Where do you get that living water?"
This woman's words revealed that she was doing two things most of us are quite familiar with because we do them, too. First, she underestimated Jesus' ability to help her. And second, she overestimated the depth of her own problem. Let's see how we may be making the same two mistakes.
We often seem to think that God is somehow limited in his means of helping us to what we find in ourselves. We limit his ability to help by having a small, narrow view of his power and resources. How does this sound in our lives and words? "I know what God promised to do, but I don't see how he can help me." Or maybe, "I cannot be forgiven. What I've done is just too bad. I'm bad. I’m hopeless." Possibly, you've thought, "I believe in God and I like what he says. But it is just not practical to think I can apply it to my life because of the problems I have." See? He has nothing to draw water with. So we just stay thirsty. His offer sounds good, but it can't be done.
And since we can't solve our own problems or relieve our own thirst, we imagine our wells as being too deep, our difficulties too thorny for anyone to do so. It's easy to go from "I can't" to "No one (not even God) can." She didn't yet know, but you and I should know that God is "able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think" (Ephesians 3:20).
In a way, we're right about our deep wells. As long as we confine our view of how God can help to what he can drill down or reach down within us to find, there is no hope. But what if he brings the refreshing blessing we need from outside our well? What if he brings it down from heaven instead of dredging it up out of us? That's what grace is all about. It's how he gives living water to parched souls. Jesus told her, "The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life" (John 4:14). But it comes from him, from outside us, to be that spring inside us.
That woman, full of questions and problems, came to believe in Jesus as the Messiah, and even brought others to him. She was thirsty, and she learned to trust him and not herself to meet the need. Her well was not too deep and he was able and eager to give her what her soul longed for. Oh, that you and I might learn and remember these lessons! Is your life complicated? Do you have doubts and fears? Stop overestimating your calamity and underestimating his capacity. Quit protesting. Listen to him. Your well is not too deep. And God is more than able.