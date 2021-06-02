The brave seniors of the class of 2021 will walk across the field at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium Friday night. My daughter Abbey is a member of this steadfast graduating class, the last one to graduate from the 1928 Tallassee High School building.
Last week, we held our Music Department Awards Night, and it was the final event held at the original THS Auditorium. 95 years of recitals, plays, concerts, and programs featuring everyone in this town who ever attended or lived here, and it came down to this. The students usually groan whenever I start off with the statement, “that reminds me of a story …” So, I prepared a statement for the occasion called, “the final episode of Story Time with Uncle Bird.” Here goes …
I’d like to ask you to think back to your first day at Southside. I was there when you entered that big bad gymnasium as a scared fifth grader fresh out of elementary school. Before long, we were singing patriotic songs at the Veterans Day assembly, and then I was recruiting you for Band.
In sixth grade, during your “band period,” you had three days of P.E., one day of Character Education, and one day of Band each week. I had to line you up in the gym in front of all the other P.E. students, and it was embarrassing for us all. Once we got to the bandroom, it was tough to remember what to do and it seemed that every time you came, Dr. Glasscock and I were fussing at you for not practicing.
The school remedied the situation when they made you my homeroom class for the next two years. I begged and bartered with your parents to make you stay in Band because so many of you wanted to quit after the first year. But we went from barely knowing each other to having nearly two hours together every day in seventh grade. This is when what you all called the Dysfunctional Family was born!
So, at the end of eighth grade when the school system decided to transfer me to the high school, I was like … of course it would be with this class. And you know, despite all the joking over the years, I am so proud to be associated with you. This year you have shown us all what resilience really is.
You have operated in a Senior year that has been, from start to finish, under a cloud of doom, destruction, and death. Every person in this room has lost a relative or a friend this year.
And yet, there have been some truly beautiful moments along the way.
Whenever anybody says that the young people of today are the worst people ever, I will have to disagree with them. I will forever see your faces and hear your voices and remember that you not only helped this department survive, but to thrive.
In the end, you made us all remember that we were doing God’s work . . . we were making music. #DysfunctionalFamily Forever.