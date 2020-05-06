I have noticed it is hard to do door-to-door, one-on-one evangelism during a pandemic. But it occurs to me that evangelism is: more important than ever; more challenging to do than ever, considering social distancing; we have a great opportunity to reach people right now because they are searching for answers and hope; through social media, phone and text we have captive audience and/or we have an audience that will watch but won’t come to church.
The lessons we learn now will help us in the future because we have been forced to change our methods, and we will have to continue adapting with technology. In some respects, the church universal needed this change. I think Jesus was doing some method changing in Luke 10:1-12, when He sent disciples out two by two, and in some respects, we are doing the same thing they did. We are taking the church to the world instead of waiting for them to come to the building.
This might be the greatest good to come from this pandemic. The church has had to quit being spectators because the grandstands are closed.
If we do what Jesus had His disciples do, if we go two at a time, we won’t violate the 10-person rule. But also, what’s good about going in pairs is the person(s) we witness to will have confirmation of our beliefs.
The first verse says Jesus sent the disciples ahead of Him, which means He came along after they did. I had never noticed that before. So, for them that meant that their leader was coming behind them to make sure they were doing their job and maybe some quality control?
For us that means Jesus Christ is coming, make no mistake about it, folks. He has sent us out to share the gospel, and someday He is coming to judge, but not our work so much as He will be coming to fulfill salvation. The ones who don’t believe at that time will face eternal death.
Therefore, it is critical we do our job out ahead of Him. Our job is to faithfully proclaim the Gospel. We aren’t always successful. I have said on many occasions our job is to be faithful, not successful.
I shared that thought with a friend the other day and as I walked away from the conversation, I thought that sounds like an excuse for not being successful. It just sounded wrong to me.
But according to this scripture JC knows some won’t believe and won’t accept. So, we must keep going, we must be faithful. We never quit trying. We must keep going because the stakes are too high.
So yes, being successful is important but being faithful is more so. We don’t always see or know the results of what we do, but Jesus is coming, and we must work with speed, skill and intentionality in this very different world.