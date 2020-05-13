“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10
The year was 1933, and Franklin Roosevelt would give his First Inaugural Address as President of the United States in March. The United States found herself in the depth of the Great Depression and less than a decade from entering WWII. It was during this time in America’s history that FDR gave a speech that produced one of the most memorable quotes in history. In fact, many people can quote the line, but have no idea that FDR said it. I will read the entire sentence in which it appears. “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” (FDR)
Fear has become a common response to the coronavirus. Whether in the news, on social media, in checkout lines at the grocery store, or in our huddles of 10 or less, people report from a position of fear. People have very little peace today because they are living from a posture of fear. For Christians, this poses a unique challenge. We are commanded hundreds of times in Scripture in some form, “Do not fear.” In fact, Paul commanded Timothy, and by extension, the church: 7 for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. (2 Timothy
1:7 ESV).
If you are a follower of Jesus, you can have peace in the midst of this pandemic because of God’s promises.
In our text today, we see this structure repeated: “Do not fear” or “Fear not” because (i.e. here’s the reason…) God is. The veracity (trustworthiness) of God’s promises is based upon God’s character. God is an infinitely good God. He is a good Father. 13 “ As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him” (Psalm 103:13). We can trust God to keep his promises to us because his character/nature is one of omnibenevolence, righteousness, holiness, justice, love, and mercy. Paul reassured the Corinthian church of God’s commitment to keep his promises in 2 Corinthians 1:20: “ 20 For all the promises of God find their Yes in him (i.e. Christ). That is why it is through him that we utter our Amen to God for his glory.”
Maybe this pandemic isn’t a fear of yours. Maybe it’s your business not being able to recover after this time. Maybe it’s the uncertainty of how your child will do next year in school. Maybe it’s a fear of loneliness. Maybe it’s a fear of others. Maybe it’s a fear of death. We could literally name actual and potential fears for the rest of our lives, but I have a different solution: Let’s trust the promises of God.
Let me give you the three reasons that we need not fear according to Isaiah 41:10.
1. Do not fear because God is present with you.
2. Do not fear because God is your possession.
3. Do not fear because God provides for you.
a. What does God provide according to Isaiah 41:10?
i. His power
ii. His help
iii. His protection
Christian, stand upon God’s promises today and fight from a posture of faith and not fear.