Over the last several weeks, it feels as if grief has consumed me. It quite literally made me sick. It caused fights in my household, it brought on endless tears that continue every day.
But if there is one blessing in disguise on things so tragic, it’s that truth everyone says but no one wants to admit to, “You really find out who your friends are.”
Y’all know I keep my circle small, and I like it that way. But what’s interesting is how my circle has changed over the last eight weeks.
There were people I thought I could count on who completely disappointed me, and there are people who have stepped up who I didn’t even think really cared.
Of course it hurts when you think someone is your friend, only to realize during your darkest days that maybe they really weren’t so much. But what I try to focus on is the people who have surprised me in the other direction.
I think I speak for many people in Dadeville as well when I say my family is in that weird period after a death where others have moved on, the calls stop coming, the sympathy stops being there, but we are still engulfed in grief. People almost expect you to be OK, but it’s been only a few weeks since Dylan’s death — how can we possibly be OK?
There are those few people though, who just get it.
I have to take a second to shout out to my staff here at TPI. Each one of our reporters and editors has done a fantastic job picking up the pieces in my absence, and I have not heard a single complaint from them about me missing nearly three weeks straight.
Just like after the Dadeville massacre, these guys and gal have been willing to do whatever it took to put out a quality product and make sure you, the readers, were still getting the news. Y’all should consider yourselves lucky — not many small community newspapers have a staff quite like ours.
Behind the scenes, Audra Spears, Angela Mullins and Tippy Hunter have gone above and beyond actually getting the paper to the press. It’s been a truly amazing team effort, and the paper wouldn’t have survived without each of them.
I also consider it a blessing how close I’ve gotten to my husband’s family over the last several weeks. Although we’ve always been close knit, it’s always hard when you’re a newbie. But I’m the organized one of the group, so I had to take over a lot of the planning and details and semantics. After the funeral, my father-in-law took me aside and said, “Lizi, you know, you really are my daughter now. Of course I loved you before, but seeing how much you loved Dylan and how much you love my family… You really are one of us now.”
Hearing those words meant so, so much to me.
My family is fairly close but geographically, we are worlds apart. I’ve always wanted that close family who gets together on the weekends, celebrates birthdays together, checks in on each other daily. My husband’s family has given me that, and I am so grateful for it.
Of course I have had a few select others checking up on me, asking what they can do to help, and I appreciate each and every one of them.
Bad things happen every day; we all go through dark times. We all have to eventually deal with the loss of a loved one, a true heartbreak. But if we find tribes who are willing and ready to step in and fight in our absence, then we will be a lot better off.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.