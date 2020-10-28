I’ve lived a lot of places in my life, but Tallapoosa County is the first one that truly has felt like home: The kind people, the unwavering support, the community collaboration and the beauty of the area are just a handful of reasons why.
It didn’t take long for this to feel like home either. I was welcomed with open arms, first by Tallapoosa Publishers Inc., and shortly thereafter by the majority of you in this community.
I had it a little easier than some moving to a new town, as my job required me to attend events, interview fresh faces and learn about the area. And I for one dove in head first and never looked back.
Unfortunately, my time here is coming to an end but with very bittersweet emotion. Life has handed me a new path and an exciting adventure, which I am wholeheartedly embracing. If 2020 has taught me anything, it is that life is too short. It’s too short to not be with the one you love; too short to not follow your dreams and too short to not grab beneficial opportunities when they are thrown your way.
While my heart is taking me a little farther north to Wilmington, North Carolina, a piece of it will always remain right here in Tallapoosa County.
I want to take this opportunity to personally thank each and every one of you for
welcoming me into your lives, showing me support when I needed it most and allowing me to bring life to your stories. I’ve enjoyed every second of it.
I’ve met fascinating people, discovered hidden treasures around this community and showcased just how wonderful this place we call home really is. I’ve embraced every interview, new adventure, board meeting, event and story.
I have soaked in every bit of it. I’ve built relationships with people I’ve met once and those I see every day. It’s part of what I loved about this job. I invested my heart into every word I put on the page. I’ve laughed, cried and felt your joy and pain. It may seem crazy to some but every article I wrote carried meaning for me.
Thank you for that and thank you for coming along with me on this journey. It’s been more than three and a half years, but it feels like I’ve known this place forever.
Most importantly, thank you for making me feel at home.
My skills, confidence and all-around outlook on life have changed in my time here. And I have this community to thank for that. You took a chance and me and I am so very glad you did.
It didn’t dawn on me until recently one of the biggest reasons this is such a hard loss for me is my time here helped me find myself and grow as an individual. I’ve struggled over the years to find my career, my people, my path. I never truly felt as though I fit in anywhere, until I got to Alex City. I was accepted for who I am — the good, the bad and the ugly. And more than that I was appreciated, respected and admired.
For a woman in her 30s, I have never truly settled down — literally or figuratively — but Tallapoosa County is where I learned about me. This community saw something in me I never saw in myself and helped bring that out in me. I always thought I’d put lasting roots down here. And I may be relocating but those roots remain deep in my soul.
Did I make mistakes here? Many. But that’s how we grow and learn. Life has thrown me some pretty heavy, unexpected curveballs but still, I wouldn’t change a thing.I met some of my very best lifelong friends here. I’ve had highs and I’ve had lows. I’ve grieved the loss of love and made it through — a little chaotically — with the unconditional support from you all.
Here is where I learned kindness really does matter and makes a lasting impact on those lives you touch. I’ve learned holding grudges gets you nowhere — especially in small towns. Respect goes a long way. You never know someone’s story. Get to know people and get involved. Don’t judge a book by its cover. Assume the best in people first. They may just surprise you.
Over the last few weeks as I’ve said my goodbyes and told my story, I’ve been beyond humbled by your praises. And I want you to remember: it was you all who helped get me to where I am today. Each and every one of you played a role in shaping who I am and opening my heart. When I love, I love big. And the love I have for this community is beyond words. And it’s more than I ever thought possible.
I may only have a few days left in town, so be sure to stop and say farewell. And if you don’t see me before I go, don’t worry I will be back. I don’t intend to stay away for too long at a time.
How could I? This is home.
Amy is an outgoing staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She was editor of Elmore County Living and Lake Martin Living magazines.