“For you have delivered my soul from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling; I will walk before the Lord in the land of the living.” — Psalm 116:8, 9
In the days when gasoline was cheap, it was common for local businesses to deliver an appliance or furniture at no additional cost. But a delivery charge is now the norm, and the occasional instance of free delivery is usually a courtesy or a perk offered to close the sale. Fast, free delivery helped make pizza the mainstay of my diet back in college days. But now in many areas, delivery is only available in a very limited radius and at additional cost — if at all.
I have occasionally avoided delivery charges by commandeering my son and his truck and maybe a friend of his and moving it “by myself.” OK, I watch them do it. They love me when I do that.
It's a good way to add drama to one's life — moving an oversized or fragile item in a pickup truck. I can usually get my own pizza to the house without having to borrow a truck.
The things the psalmist talked about in our text cannot be delivered by two men and a truck — or any number of men and trucks. God had delivered some items to him he could never do for himself.
First he said, "You have delivered my soul from death." The psalm was probably about occasions when the psalmist was in danger of being killed, and God had rescued him from his enemies' hands. The words remind me of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus by the mighty power of God, our salvation by his sacrifice and the assurance of our own resurrection. The God of life is not willing that any should perish, and he offers deliverance from our most formidable and final enemy that we could never get for ourselves.
Then he said God had delivered "my eyes from tears." In a broken, fallen world, tears are our lot in life. We experience pain and loss. Fear wells up inside us, robbing us of our peace and comfort. God delivers his people from tears in at least two ways: he comforts us in our affliction (2 Corinthians 1:3-4), and he promises a home in a place where "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away" (Revelation 21:4). God is the God who turns our mourning into dancing (Psalm 30:11). He can deliver our eyes from tears.
The last delivery the psalmist mentioned is delivering "my feet from stumbling." God may clear the obstacles in our path or shine his light into our lives or strengthen our steps so we do not stumble. I am humbled to admit I do not always see clearly enough to know I'm on the right path and see threatening obstacles. Do you like to admit you need strength from outside yourself to stay on course? In our blind and weak condition, we should rejoice God delivers our feet from stumbling.
So the psalmist affirms, "I will walk before the Lord in the land of the living." He has made us alive in every sense of the word. We ought to walk before the Lord and our peers like we know and believe we have been delivered freely in ways we could never do for ourselves.
