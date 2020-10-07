As we’ve begun the process of going through my mother’s things following her death, we’ve found photos. Lots of them. Albums and boxes of them. Do you have a lot of old family photographs from the past? (Yes, some of us can remember a time when pictures were printed on paper and stored in albums or boxes instead of existing only as pixels on a screen and stored in the cloud.)
Do you know what I mean when I tell you that looking at those old photos gives me a sense of sweet sadness? I am happy to have them; they bring back some wonderful memories. But some of the same images make me sad and lonely for people, times and places that are no longer part of my life. I remember Mom looking through old photos and saying she was ”digging up bones."
I understand what she means.
Old photos affirm that change is a fact of life. The kids in the photos grow up; the adults grow old. It's not so obvious from day to day, but an old photograph reminds us that nothing stays the same. How can clothes that were so stylish then look so ludicrous now? Were the dresses really that short? Was our hair really that long? How long has it been since we said that painful goodbye? As we laugh out loud or feel tears well up in our eyes, we have to admit that change is an irresistible force and unavoidable consequence of life in this world.
Some changes seem good, and some seem not so good. Most changes related to material, physical things occur along a bell-shaped curve. Our bodies develop, we reach a stage of maturity and a season of peak physical condition, and then we decline. As I turn 65, I’m thankful to be feeling well. I’ve heard that "Sixty is the new 40." Well, I don’t know about that, but I’m doing just fine.
For people and things in a material world, to be is to be changing. The nice material things we enjoy are material things because they are designed and developed from raw material. Those shiny new objects immediately begin to depreciate and decay. The sweetest relationships in this world may grow more and more precious, but they are all eventually altered by death or distance.
I don't mean to be negative or morbid. It's just a fact of life in this world.
Spiritual life is the only realm where change can always be positive. Changing for the better is part of living in Christ. Look at these strong images from Ephesians 2 about positive change:
“even when we were dead in our trespasses, (God) made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved —" (verse 5). Dead to alive — that's positive change. Or this: "But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ" (verse 13). From far off then near — that's positive change. Also: "So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God," (verse 19). Aliens to citizens and God's family — positive change again.
And the storyline of a faithful Christian's spiritual condition is not a bell-curve where progress rises to a peak and then is followed by decline. Our spiritual lives are capable of moving along the incline of steady progress. As we yield to the Lordship of Jesus and follow him, the positive changes in our lives are begun and completed by his grace at work in us. "He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ" (Philippians 1:6). That's positive progress. Like Paul said, "the inner nature is being renewed day by day" (2 Corinthians 4:16).
So, change cannot be avoided, however much we may wish for things to stay the same. We learn to accept the reality of decline in earthly, material things in this world. It's sad, but we accept that earthly relationships have an expiration date. But let's embrace the prospect of ever-positive spiritual change, of getting better all the time. Let’s give God the glory for doing that encouraging work in our lives.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.